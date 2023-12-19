Brewster, Kuzma Announce Sewer Help for West Elizabeth

Harrisburg, December 19, 2023 – West Elizabeth’s efforts to improve its sewer system will be boosted by more than $700,00 from Pennsylvania’s share of American Rescue Plan funds, State Senator Jim Brewster and State Representative Andrew Kuzma announced today.

Brewster, along with Rep. Kuzma, supported the funding for the important local efforts.

“Clean and safe drinking water is critical to community health and local municipalities face numerous maintenance challenges with limited local funds,” Brewster said. “I’m grateful for their efforts and always supportive of their projects.”

West Elizabeth Sanitary Authority will receive $212,445 for a wastewater treatment plant improvement project located in West Elizabeth Borough as well as $200,000 to install solar electric system at their Ferry Street lift station and wastewater treatment plant in the borough.

The authority will also receive an additional $100,000 for the rehabilitation of the wastewater treatment plant, and $200,000 to rehabilitate the Lovedale Pump Station located in Elizabeth Township.

“I’m pleased to support this important project for Elizabeth Township,” Kuzma said. “When pump stations are not functioning properly, environmental problems can occur. This grant will help ensure the facility operates appropriately for years to come.”

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021. In Pennsylvania, the grants are awarded through the COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water & Sewer program and the COVID-19 ARPA H2O PA program administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.