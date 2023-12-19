Brewster Announces $8.6 Million in Grants for Local Water and Sewer Projects

Harrisburg, December 19, 2023 – Local efforts to upgrade water and sewer systems will be supported by more than $8.6 million from Pennsylvania’s share of American Rescue Plan funds, State Senator Jim Brewster announced today.

Brewster supported more than two dozen grant requests that will help maintain critical local infrastructure and provide relief to taxpayers in the 45th Senatorial District through the COVID-19 ARPA H2O PA program and the COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water & Sewer program. In Pennsylvania, the grants are administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

“Maintaining our aging water and sewer infrastructure projects is expensive and time consuming,” Senator Brewster said. “But this critical work must continue if we want clean streams and healthy drinking water for the generations to come. These projects make important upgrades to water and sewer systems, and I’m grateful to the local municipalities and authorities doing the hard work.”

The following municipalities and authorities received awards:

COVID-19 ARPA H2O PA

West Mifflin Sanitary Sewer & Stormwater Authority – $1.5 million for grit removal equipment and operational improvements at the Thompson Run Sewage Treatment Plant;

Monroeville – $889,778 for the sanitary sewer system rehabilitation project;

Plum – $916,043 for a waterline replacement along Sardis Road.

COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water & Sewer

Duquesne – $300,000 for a water system improvement project;

– $300,000 for a water system improvement project; Braddock – $200,000 for sewer repairs;

– $200,000 for sewer repairs; East McKeesport – $100,000 for Ice Plant Hill Groundwater and Stormwater Remediation project;

– $100,000 for Ice Plant Hill Groundwater and Stormwater Remediation project; Castle Shannon – $425,000 for Hamilton Park Lining Improvements;

– $425,000 for Hamilton Park Lining Improvements; Clairton Municipal Authority – $180,439 for Golden Gate Storm Sewer Improvements Phase 2;

– $180,439 for Golden Gate Storm Sewer Improvements Phase 2; East Pittsburgh – $275,000 for Grandview Avenue Storm Sewer Separation Project;

– $275,000 for Grandview Avenue Storm Sewer Separation Project; Elizabeth Township – $200,000 for Lovedale Pump Station Upgrades;

– $200,000 for Lovedale Pump Station Upgrades; Homestead – $100,000 to construct a separate storm sewer system;

– $100,000 to construct a separate storm sewer system; Liberty – $100,000 for the replacement of sanitary sewer;

– $100,000 for the replacement of sanitary sewer; Munhall Sanitary Sewer Municipal Authority – $146,000 to repair a collapsed segment of the sanitary sewer;

– $146,000 to repair a collapsed segment of the sanitary sewer; Munhall Sanitary Sewer Municipal Authority – $300,000 for Phase 1 of sanitary sewer improvements;

– $300,000 for Phase 1 of sanitary sewer improvements; North Braddock – $200,000 to construct a storm-only sewer system along O’Connell Boulevard;

– $200,000 to construct a storm-only sewer system along O’Connell Boulevard; North Versailles Township Sanitary Authority – $265,323 for sanitary sewer upgrades along Woodland Street;

– $265,323 for sanitary sewer upgrades along Woodland Street; Versailles – $200,000 for sanitary sewer repairs;

– $200,000 for sanitary sewer repairs; Wall – $300,000 for the replacement of rusted metal pipes;

– $300,000 for the replacement of rusted metal pipes; West Elizabeth Sanitary Authority – $212,245 for wastewater treatment plant improvement project;

– $212,245 for wastewater treatment plant improvement project; West Elizabeth Sanitary Authority – $100,000 to install a solar electric system at Ferry Street lift station;

– $100,000 to install a solar electric system at Ferry Street lift station; West Elizabeth Sanitary Authority – $100,000 to install a solar electric system at the wastewater plant;

– $100,000 to install a solar electric system at the wastewater plant; West Elizabeth Sanitary Authority – 100,000 for the rehabilitation of the wastewater treatment plant;

– 100,000 for the rehabilitation of the wastewater treatment plant; West Mifflin Sanitary Sewer & Stormwater Authority – $400,000 for pump station improvements;

– $400,000 for pump station improvements; Whitaker – $100,000 for rehabilitation of sanitary sewer system; and

– $100,000 for rehabilitation of sanitary sewer system; and Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority – $450,000 to remove and replace asbestos concrete waterline in East McKeesport.

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

