Sen. Brewster and Reps. Pisciottano & Gergely Announce $2 million for Infrastructure Projects

Allegheny County, December 19, 2023 – Today, Senator Jim Brewster (45th Senatorial District), Representative Nick Pisciottano (38th Legislative District), and Representative Matt Gergely (35th Legislative District) announced that West Mifflin’s efforts to improve its water and sewer systems will be boosted by more than $2 million from Pennsylvania’s share of American Rescue Plan funds.

Brewster, Pisciottano and Gergely supported grant funding for infrastructure projects awarded through the COVID-19 ARPA H2O PA program and the COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water & Sewer program. In Pennsylvania, the grants are administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

The West Mifflin Sanitary Sewer & Stormwater Authority was awarded $1,500,000 from the H2O PA program to fund grit removal equipment and operational improvements at the Thompson Run Sewage Treatment Plant.

“The maintenance of safe and reliable water and sewer systems is crucial for healthy, thriving communities,” said Senator Brewster. “I’m grateful for efforts by local municipalities to keep us safe and always supportive of their projects.”

Act 54 of 2022 appropriated $205.4 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the H2O PA – Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects program for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects.

The West Mifflin Sanitary Sewer & Stormwater Authority was also awarded $400,000 from the Small Water & Sewer program for pump station improvements.

“Having a safe and reliable sewer system is essential for any community to thrive,” said Representative Pisciottano. “The funding announced today will deliver necessary upgrades to our local water treatment and stormwater infrastructure. I’m proud to have partnered with Sen. Brewster and Rep. Gergely to help bring this grant money back to West Mifflin.”

Act 54 of 2022 appropriated $105.6 million of ARPA funds to the PA Small Water & Sewer Program for the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, and storm water system projects.

In addition, West Mifflin Borough will receive $107,583 from the Small Water & Sewer program for the replacement of a section of storm sewer on Melvin Drive that extends down to the 300 block of Regis Avenue.

“I’m happy to see state funds coming back from Harrisburg to support deserving projects,” said Representative Gergely. “We all recognize the importance of water and sewer infrastructure projects like this for various reasons, including sanitation, rainwater management and flood control.”

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

More information about CFA grants and programs are available online.