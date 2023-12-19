Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,394 in the last 365 days.

California should reduce prison sentences, panel recommends

“Research shows that long prison sentences do not improve public safety and produce significant racial disparities,” said the Committee on Revision of the Penal Code. Although the state’s prison population of 95,000 is its lowest since 1990, the committee said, “high incarceration rates and alarming racial disparities continue to plague our system.”

You just read:

California should reduce prison sentences, panel recommends

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more