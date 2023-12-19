Travellers passing through Cache Creek will soon have a safer, more reliable journey, with work about to begin on the Cache Creek Crossing Restoration Project.

The Highway 97 Cache Creek Crossing Restoration Project includes the installation of a bridge to replace the culvert under Highway 97 where it crosses Cache Creek. The new four-lane bridge will be designed to handle peak river flows and debris, especially during spring freshet. It will accommodate increases in peak water flows caused by climate change and will be built to ensure structural stability against erosion.

In addition to improving travel for Cache Creek residents, the upgrades will improve the resilience and reliability of the vital Highway 97 corridor.

A $5.4-million contract for the project was awarded to Acres Enterprises Ltd. Work is scheduled to be complete by Aug. 31, 2024.

Preparation work is underway and will include the relocation of a watermain in advance of bridge construction. During the coming months, construction crews will continue work at the site, such as construction of the bridge and realigning and widening the creek.

Travellers are advised to watch for construction and traffic personnel.

For real-time updates, check the DriveBC website: https://www.drivebc.ca

For more information about the project, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/cache-creek-crossing