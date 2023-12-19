GEORGIA, December 19 - Atlanta, GA– Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, today swore Nigel Lange into the Office of Inspector General. Lange has served as Interim State Inspector General since February of this year following the appointment of Judge Scott McAfee to the Fulton County Superior Court.

"In his time as interim Inspector General over the past year, Nigel has shown he has the skills and leadership capabilities to fill this role," said Governor Brian Kemp. "With a long career in public service, he is well-equipped to ensure waste, fraud, and abuse have no place in our state government and that we are serving our constituents well."

The Office of Inspector General is charged with preventing, detecting, identifying, exposing and eliminating fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption. The Inspector General investigates complaints regarding management and operation of state agencies within the executive branch to determine if wrongful acts or omissions have been or are being committed by state officers and employees.

Nigel Lange serves as the Inspector General for the State of Georgia. He has worked in the fields of law enforcement and investigations for over 32 years and is a 22-year employee with the State of Georgia. He is also a Certified Peace Officer and Polygraph Examiner.

Immediately prior to serving at the Georgia Office of the State Inspector General, Lange served as the Deputy Inspector General at the Georgia Department of Community Health. He also served at the Georgia Department of Public Safety for nearly twenty years in various assignments, ultimately as the Chief Information Officer. He was a state police officer in Queensland, Australia, for the first ten years of his career and immediately prior to relocating to the United States served at the now Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission.

Since earning his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts Degrees from Queensland University of Technology, Lange has been awarded the credentials of Certified Inspector General, Certified Protection Professional, and Professional Certified Investigator. He is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff & Command, the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Training Class, and the FBI National Academy.

Lange and his wife have two daughters. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling with his family.