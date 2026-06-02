GEORGIA, June 2 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Authority Brands, a portfolio of well-known home-service brands, will establish its new headquarters -- known as the Franchisee Success Center -- in Cobb County, creating 390 new jobs and investing $13 million over the next several years.

“We’re proud that Authority Brands has chosen to relocate to the No. 1 state for business, where our pro-jobs approach and strong workforce help companies succeed,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “They join a growing list of companies that choose the Peach State to start and grow their businesses, and we look forward to the success they'll find here.”

Authority Brands is a leading home services franchisor with 15 brands operating in more than 2,700 territories and served by over 1,000 franchise owners. The company’s portfolio spans essential residential services, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, pool, house cleaning, lawn care, pest control, in-home caregivers, and junk removal, as well as other brands that support homeowners nationwide, from the roofline to the property line. Authority Brands and its family of franchise brands have earned recognition across several industry rankings, including the coveted 2025 and 2026 lists of the annual Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review’s 2026 Top Franchises awards, Franchise Times, and Inc. Magazine.

“Georgia is where Authority Brands’ next chapter begins,” said Jay Caiafa, CEO of Authority Brands. “Metro Atlanta gives us access to exceptional talent, a business environment built for growth, and a community that understands what it means to build something. More than geography, this is a statement about how seriously we take our obligation to the franchise owners who’ve bet on our brands. We’re building an organization that can scale intelligently, invest in the right capabilities, and deliver the kind of support our franchisees deserve. Metro Atlanta is the perfect foundation for that.”

Authority Brands’ new 48,000-square-foot Franchisee Success Center will be located at 200 Galleria Parkway in Cobb County. The majority of roles will be concentrated in operations, IT, finance, and marketing. Interested individuals can learn more about Authority Brands at www.authoritybrands.com.

“Authority Brands’ new Franchisee Success Center adds to the incredible momentum we are seeing across Cobb County, our region, and state. From headquarters operations to advanced industries, our community offers the skilled workforce, quality of life, infrastructure, and collaborative business environment that companies like Authority Brands need to succeed,” said Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber president and CEO. “We are proud to be part of their next chapter and excited about the impact this investment will have on our community.”

“Authority Brands’ decision to establish its Franchisee Success Center in Atlanta underscores the strength of our region as a premier business hub,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “With a deep, diverse talent base and a globally connected business environment, metro Atlanta is an ideal fit for companies like Authority Brands, and we are proud to welcome them and support their long-term success.”

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with Select Cobb, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the University System of Georgia, and Georgia Power.

“Seeing Authority Brands grow from just six employees to more than 300 in Georgia is a powerful testament to the strength of our business environment and Georgia’s ability to attract and grow corporate headquarters and operations,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Companies choose Georgia because they can access world-class talent, unmatched connectivity, and strong partnerships that support long-term success. By staying closely connected to our business community, we help companies access the resources they need to continue growing and creating opportunity. Congratulations to our partners in Cobb County on this latest headquarters announcement.”

About Authority Brands

Authority Brands’ portfolio includes 15 home service franchise brands operating across a wide range of essential service categories: America’s Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, Service Team of Professionals Restoration, and Woofie’s. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See authoritybrands.com for more information.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning