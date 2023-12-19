Governor Cooper Declares State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson Counties in Response to Flooding and Infrastructure Impacts on Agriculture from Nor’easter

NORTH CAROLINA, December 19 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency for Duplin and Sampson counties in response to the effects of heavy rain and flooding on the agricultural sector in those counties.

“This State of Emergency declaration will help farms in Duplin and Sampson counties transport livestock, crops and essential products in the wake of flooding from last weekend’s severe weather,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina farms play a vital role in feeding the world and we want to give them the support they need to mitigate the impacts of heavy rain and flooding heading into the holidays.”

The Executive Order was recommended by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and temporarily lifts restrictions regarding the transport of essential livestock, poultry, livestock or poultry feed and crops within, to or from the Emergency Area. The Executive Order will coordinate response operations among North Carolina entities and officials to ensure the protection and safety of North Carolina residents and property.

Read the Executive Order Here.

