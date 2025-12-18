In Old Fort, Governor Stein & DEQ Highlight New Investments in Western North Carolina Water Systems

NORTH CAROLINA, December 18 - Today Governor Stein and Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Secretary Reid Wilson visited Old Fort to learn how new funding is strengthening the town’s long-term resilience. Last week, Governor Stein announced $270 million in grants that will support 58 separate water systems in 26 western North Carolina counties that were affected by Hurricane Helene. These funds will help local governments and water authorities enhance the resilience of their water and sewer systems. The town of Old Fort will receive $10 million for a drinking water system resiliency project and $5 million for a sewer system resiliency project.

North Carolina is the first Helene-affected state to distribute its share of its federal allocations from the EPA’s Drinking Water and Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund disaster programs, just as it did with its CDBG-DR funded housing funds. The Stein administration is focused on urgency and transparency in its work to aid western North Carolina’s recovery.

“Just like so many towns across western North Carolina, Old Fort suffered the deluge of Hurricane Helene,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These investments will help the town shore up its drinking water and sewer systems so families can count on safe and reliable services, even when storms hit.”

“Hurricane Helene showed how urgently western North Carolina needs to prepare for future flooding,” said Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Reid Wilson. “Public health is our top priority at DEQ, and that starts with ensuring each North Carolinian has access to clean drinking water. With these water infrastructure grants, we’re on our way to achieving this goal."

This new grant funding will support a wide variety of water infrastructure projects throughout western North Carolina. Projects include drinking water system resiliency and wastewater resiliency improvement in Chimney Rock Village, the Town of Clyde, and the Town of Crossnore.

Governor Stein is committed to rebuilding western North Carolina and helping the region prepare for future storms. This fall, Governor Stein traveled to Marshall to announce a $6 million investment in flood mitigation projects in western North Carolina rivers. This year, Governor Stein has announced more than $356 million in awards to repair and strengthen water systems in areas affected by Hurricane Helene, and more than $850 million in water infrastructure awards statewide. These investments are approved quarterly by the North Carolina State Water Infrastructure Authority. Applications to receive funding for water infrastructure repair and upgrades will be available until March 2, 2026.

Learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure’s funding programs here.