TDH Reminds Tennesseans About Lead Poisoning Linked To Recalled WanaBana Applesauce Pouches

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health is reminding consumers not to eat any of the recently recalled apple cinnamon fruit puree or cinnamon applesauce pouches manufactured by WanaBana USA, under three brand names. The pouches should be thrown away immediately.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue to investigate a multi-state outbreak of lead poisoning linked to the following products and brands:

• WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches – including three packs

• Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack

• Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches

The CDC has reported 205 total cases in its investigation across multiple states, including one case in Tennessee.

On October 31, 2023, the FDA recalled all WanaBana USA apple cinnamon fruit puree and cinnamon applesauce pouches regardless of expiration date and lot code, as part of its investigation into the lead-contaminated food products.

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Amazon, Dollar Tree, and other online outlets.

If you have any of these products throw them away immediately. Contact your healthcare provider if your child has consumed the WanaBana applesauce pouches.

Consumers who purchased the products with the specified batch numbers and expiration dates can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information on the lead poisoning outbreak, visit the FDA and CDC’s websites.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

