- Fortify Homes Program Round 4 Opens November 27

November 21, 2023

Applicants are Strongly Encouraged to Review Eligibility Information Before Applying



Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today that the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) will open its fourth round of grants at noon on November 27. There are 750 grants available in the fourth round, and grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis as required by law. This round of grants is open to all homeowners whose home meets the criteria required for upgrading to the FORTIFIED Roof™ standard.

The LFHP provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to repair or replace their roofs to the FORTIFIED Roof™ standard of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS). More information is available at www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes. Those interested in the program are encouraged to review eligibility information and frequently asked questions on the LFHP website cited above to determine whether their home meets the requirements for the program.

Homeowners are required to create a profile in the LFHP system in order to apply for a grant and may do so by visiting www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes. LFHP staff urge homeowners who are interested in the program to create a profile prior to November 27, as homeowners will need to log in to their profile to apply on that date. Eligible homeowners should attempt to apply as quickly as possible once the application window goes live at noon.

The LFHP began with enough funding to award approximately 3,000 grants. The first half of those grants were limited to Citizens policyholders, and the remaining grants are available to all homeowners across the state.

The grant will cover the cost of reinforcing a roof using methods that meet or exceed the FORTIFIED Roof™ standard, which includes strengthening a building against severe storms, high winds and wind driven rain. Homeowners must meet eligibility requirements and pay all costs for the roof upgrade including permits, inspections and construction costs beyond the amount of the grant.

Eligibility Requirements:

Homeowners are only eligible for their primary residence and must verify they have a homestead exemption on the property if selected for a grant.

Homeowners must provide proof of an active residential insurance policy with wind coverage if selected for a grant. If they live in a Special Flood Hazard Area as designated by FEMA, they must also provide proof of a flood insurance policy. Contact your agent if you are unsure whether you have these coverages.

Condominiums, mobile homes and new construction homes do not qualify.

Homes on a foundation constructed of unrestrained stacked masonry or stone (dry-stack foundation) are not eligible without an approved retrofit of the foundation.

Homes must be in good repair as determined by a FORTIFIED™ Evaluator. Homeowners are responsible for paying evaluation fees for the entire evaluation process according to prices set by the Evaluator.

Grant funds are paid directly to contractors. Homeowners are financially responsible for all costs beyond the full grant amount. Grant funding is limited to construction costs.

These and all other eligibility requirements and program details may be reviewed at www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.