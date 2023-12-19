Senator Santarsiero, State Reps Announce Nearly $3.5 Million in Small Water & Sewer Grants

BUCKS COUNTY — December 19, 2023 — Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10), along with State Representatives Tim Brennan (D-29), Perry Warren (D-31), Tina Davis (D-141), and Shelby Labs (R-143) today announced $3,458,844 in state grants were awarded for 12 small water and sewer improvement projects across the 10th Senate District.

“These projects will help make critical improvements to our municipal water and sewer systems, strengthening our infrastructure, protecting our environment and maintaining quality drinking water for our community,” said Sen. Santarsiero.

The awards in House District 29 are as follows:

Chalfont Borough will receive $423,804 to replace stormwater piping in the borough;

Doylestown Township Municipal Authority will receive $268,405 for the Forest Park Regional Water System Interconnection;

North Wales Water Authority will receive $337,954 for the Yorkshire Meadows Project to replace and upgrade a 2,000-gallon Hydro-Pneumatic storage tank and arsenic removal system in Solebury Township;

North Whales Water Authority will also receive $313,559 for the Ingham News Project to replace and upgrade a potable water Hydro-Pneumatic storage tank and the addition of an arsenic removal system in Solebury Township; and

Doylestown Borough will receive $424,864 for the rehabilitation of the Maplewood Tank located in the borough.

“I was pleased to work with Rep. Brennan to secure these funds for Chalfont Borough, Doylestown Borough, Doylestown Township and Solebury Township,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “Each project will make critical improvements to our water and sewer infrastructure.”

“We’re still putting ARPA funding to good use, which puts people to work and is solving issues in our backyard here at home,” said Rep. Brennan. “We need to continue to focus on building and preserving the essential infrastructure these grants support. State support for these projects also frees up local and county resources, which ultimately helps provide relief to local taxpayers across Central Bucks County.”

The awards in House District 31 are as follows:

Township of Falls Authority will receive $343,388 for an inflow and infiltration elimination project in Lower Makefield Township; and

Lower Makefield Township will receive $147,462 for stormwater improvements.

“I have been working with Lower Makefield Township to address ongoing stormwater management concerns in the Maplevale neighborhood area and I was happy to advocate for these funds to help implement projects to make necessary improvements,” said Sen. Santarsiero.

Rep. Warren added, “These grants of state funds will improve storm water management and filtration in Lower Makefield. Between these grants and Governor Shapiro signing into law the Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force bill, the Governor, Senator Santarsiero, the Lower Makefield Board of Supervisors and I are working to reduce the impact of flooding upon our communities. The storm water management grant will directly benefit the areas most likely to flood during heavy rains and due to the flow of storm water.”

The awards in House District 140 are as follows:

Township of Falls Authority will receive $71,400 for improvements to the Vermillion and Twin Oaks Interconnection in Falls Township;

Township of Falls Authority will also receive $412,905 for the water main lining along Brentwood Road and Chestertown Road in Falls Township;

Bucks County will receive $110,721 to improve drainage conditions at the Morrisville Senior Center; and

Tullytown Borough will receive $93,184 to repair storm inlets and grates throughout the borough.

“Each of these projects will increase the effectiveness of important water supply and stormwater management infrastructure, helping to keep our communities safe and healthy,” Sen. Santarsiero added.

The award in House District 141 is as follows:

Bristol Borough will receive $90,000 for the Howell Street vegetated swale to help reduce sediment discharge to the Mill Creek Watershed.

“A key component of protecting our environment is working to reduce the amount of sediment that is discharged into our waterways,” noted Sen. Santarsiero. “The project in Bristol Borough will keep the Mill Creek Watershed healthy.”

Rep. Davis said, “I whole-heartedly supported funding for this project. It is crucial that we work to reduce sediment pollution in the Mill Creek Watershed and, in doing so, protect our streams and aquatic life. I am pleased that the state agreed that this was a project worth investing in.”

The awards in House District 143 are as follows:

Plumstead Township will receive $418,198 for a water interconnection between two distribution systems in the township.

“Quality drinking water and reliable sewer services are critical services for our residents,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I was proud to support these state funds for this project to help lessen the burden on Plumstead Township and local tax payers.”

“I am thrilled to see Plumstead Township receive this grant,” said Rep. Labs. “This necessary investment into our infrastructure will secure a brand-new water interconnection between two existing systems. The new interconnection will improve water reliability in Plumstead Township, and make our system less reactive to drought, system failure, and other potential issues.”

Grants for small water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure projects include activities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, and storm water system projects. Act 54 of 2022 appropriated $105.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the PA Small Water and Sewer Program.

Additional information about PA Small Water and Sewer Program funding can be found on the DCED website.

