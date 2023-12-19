Tartaglione Announces $1 Million in Arts And Culture Grants for Philadelphia

Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-2) announced that $1,073,969 in Arts & Culture grants will be awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Agency for projects both in the 2nd District as well as to programs that will benefit all of Philadelphia.
“These grants are a testament to the Commonwealth’s commitment to the cultural richness of our city and our state,” said Senator Tartaglione. “These funds are going to be a game-changer for the arts community in Philadelphia, providing the means to amplify their impact and ensure the arts continue to be a force for positive change by creating a more vibrant and enriched Philadelphia.”
The grants are funded through the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program which was created to support nonprofit arts and culture organizations, local arts and culture districts as well as arts and culture professionals located in the Commonwealth to ensure the stability of the Commonwealth’s arts and culture sector.
Programs receiving funding include:
- Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos – $10,000
- ARTZ Philadelphia – $13,928
- COSACOSA art at large, Inc. – $10,558
- Enchantment Theatre Company – $11,294
- Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance – $558,387
- JUNK – $10,636
- Philadelphia Chamber Music Society – $56,123
- Philadelphia Orchestra Association – $95,000
- Philadelphia Scenic Works – $18,848
- Philadelphia Youth Orchestra – $47,786
- Taller Puertorriqueño – $38,375
- Theatre Philadelphia – $13,034
- Walnut Street Theatre Corp – $95,000
- Zoological Society of Philadelphia DBA Philadelphia Zoo – $95,000
Programs eligible for the grants include Arts Organizations, Culture Organizations, Arts or Culture Organizations that manage a Local Arts or Culture District, Museums, and more. More information on the Arts and Culture grant can be found on the DCED website. Other grant and funding opportunities can also be found online.
