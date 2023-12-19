Tartaglione Announces $1 Million in Arts And Culture Grants for Philadelphia

Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-2) announced that $1,073,969 in Arts & Culture grants will be awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Agency for projects both in the 2nd District as well as to programs that will benefit all of Philadelphia.

“These grants are a testament to the Commonwealth’s commitment to the cultural richness of our city and our state,” said Senator Tartaglione. “These funds are going to be a game-changer for the arts community in Philadelphia, providing the means to amplify their impact and ensure the arts continue to be a force for positive change by creating a more vibrant and enriched Philadelphia.”

The grants are funded through the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program which was created to support nonprofit arts and culture organizations, local arts and culture districts as well as arts and culture professionals located in the Commonwealth to ensure the stability of the Commonwealth’s arts and culture sector.

Programs receiving funding include:

Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos – $10,000

ARTZ Philadelphia – $13,928

COSACOSA art at large, Inc. – $10,558

Enchantment Theatre Company – $11,294

Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance – $558,387

JUNK – $10,636

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society – $56,123

Philadelphia Orchestra Association – $95,000

Philadelphia Scenic Works – $18,848

Philadelphia Youth Orchestra – $47,786

Taller Puertorriqueño – $38,375

Theatre Philadelphia – $13,034

Walnut Street Theatre Corp – $95,000

Zoological Society of Philadelphia DBA Philadelphia Zoo – $95,000

Programs eligible for the grants include Arts Organizations, Culture Organizations, Arts or Culture Organizations that manage a Local Arts or Culture District, Museums, and more. More information on the Arts and Culture grant can be found on the DCED website. Other grant and funding opportunities can also be found online.

###