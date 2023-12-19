Sen. Muth Announces Over $150k in Arts and Culture Grants 

ROYERSFORD, December 19, 2023 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that entities across Senate District 44 have been awarded more than $150,000 through the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program (PACR).

The local funding was part of the $15 million in PACR grants approved this morning at a meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on our arts and culture sector across the Commonwealth and across the country. This particular sector has always struggled to maintain funding but needed our support more than ever to recover from the pandemic,” Muth said. “The programs and museums that received funding through the PACR program add so much to our communities and I am grateful that we are using federal ARPA funding to support their programming and their operations.”

The following initiatives were funded across Chester and Montgomery Counties in Senate District 44:

People’s Light and Theatre Company in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, received $95,000.

Historic Yellow Springs in West Pikeland Township, Chester County, received $30,942.

National Audubon Society in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County, received $29,739.

Barnstone Art for Kids in Phoenixville Borough, Chester County, received $10,650.

The PACR program was created to provide grants to nonprofit arts and culture organizations, local arts and culture districts, and arts and culture professionals in the Commonwealth to ensure the stability and recover of the sector from the COVID-19 pandemic. The maximum grant award was 25% of the operating budget for the most recently completed fiscal year.

For more information on PACR program, click here.

# # #