Sen. Collett Announces Nearly $700K for Art & Culture Institutions

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) has announced $691,756 in grant funding for local arts and culture institutions through the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program (PACR).

“The 12th District’s museums and performing arts centers are key parts of what make it such a wonderful place to live, work, and visit, but the financial strain of the pandemic has left many of them struggling to stay afloat,” Senator Collett said. “I’m so pleased to have supported this influx of funding to ensure these historic organizations not only recover but thrive.”

Arts & Culture Grant recipients in the 12th District Include:

Act II Playhouse, LTD – $28,089 for operating expenses for the performing arts organization located in Ambler Borough.

Ambler Theater, Inc. – $36,424 for operating and marketing expenses for the arts organization located in Ambler Borough.

Mennonite Historians of Eastern Pennsylvania – $16,589 for operating costs and a new program and marketing for the history museum located in Franconia Township.

Montgomery Theater, Inc. – $20,654 for operating expenses, offsetting lost revenue and establishing new programs for the performing arts organization located in Souderton Borough.

Settlement Music School of Philadelphia – $95,000 for operating expenses and new programs and marketing for the performing arts organization, which includes a Willow Grove branch location.

Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance – $495,000 for distributing pandemic recovery payments to arts and culture professionals as the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts regranting organization for Region 6, which includes Montgomery County.

The COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program (PACR) was created to ensure the stability and recovery of the Commonwealth’s arts and culture sector from the COVID-19 pandemic.

