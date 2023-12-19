December 2023 DFPI Consumer Connection

The DFPI’s Student Loan Ombudsperson Celina Damian shares the most asked questions from borrowers, and their answers, regarding the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Read more.
In part 2 of the Basic Banking and Credit for New Americans series, take a deeper dive into banking in the U.S. Learn how to choose the right bank, type of account, and financial services that best fit your unique financial and personal situation. Read more.
Tips for Safe Charitable Donations
Fake causes and charity scams always increase during the holiday gift-giving season. Scammers prey on your holiday goodwill. As you’re planning your year-end gift giving to your favorite nonprofits and charities, follow these tips for safe charitable donations. Read more.
The DFPI hosts a monthly consumer financial education webinar exploring a new topic every month. Each 30-minute webinar includes guest speakers and a Q&A session. Watch the series on the DFPI YouTube channel. For more events happening in your community, visit theDFPI Events Calendar.
Learn about year-end financial decisions and strategies that can positively impact your financial well-being for the next year and beyond, including tax planning, maximizing contributions to retirement accounts, charitable giving and donations, budgeting for the oncoming year, and more. Register online.
Crypto Kiosk Information:Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, crypto kiosk operators must provide the DFPI with a list of all kiosk locations as mandated by theDigital Financial Assets Law (DFAL). Additionally, an operator may not dispense or accept more than $1,000 in a day to or from a customer via kiosks and must provide a customer receipt for any transaction made at the operator’s kiosk.
CONSUMER ALERTS & ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS
Trust Auto Shipping Consumer Alert: The DFPI has been notified that Trust Auto Shipping (trustautoing.com) is fraudulently marketing itself as an escrow company. Imposter Trust Auto Shipping is not licensed by the DFPI to conduct escrows and is not affiliated with DFPI-licensed escrow company trustautoshipping.com.
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), one in four people who reported losing money to fraud since 2021 said it started on social media. Slow your scroll and learn how to spot and avoid social media giveaway scams at the FTC.
CLOTHILDE V. HEWLETT Commissioner of Financial Protection and Innovation
