December 2023 DFPI Consumer Connection

DFPI NEWS & UPDATES Federal Court Upholds DFPI Protections for Small Businesses: Judge R. Gary Klausner granted the DFPI’s Motion for Summary Judgment in the case Small Business Finance Association v. DFPI. The ruling upholds the DFPI’s recently adopted commercial financing disclosure regulations related to the implementation of SB 1235 (Glazer) that require providers to disclose key metrics to small businesses to help them understand potential financing options.

Judge R. Gary Klausner granted the DFPI’s Motion for Summary Judgment in the case Small Business Finance Association v. DFPI. The ruling upholds the DFPI’s recently adopted commercial financing disclosure regulations related to the implementation of SB 1235 (Glazer) that require providers to disclose key metrics to small businesses to help them understand potential financing options. Crypto Kiosk Information: Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, crypto kiosk operators must provide the DFPI with a list of all kiosk locations as mandated by the Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL). Additionally, an operator may not dispense or accept more than $1,000 in a day to or from a customer via kiosks and must provide a customer receipt for any transaction made at the operator’s kiosk.