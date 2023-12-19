Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,575 in the last 365 days.

Summit Medical Center to Host Community Health Fair January 6

Choose Your Tests; No Doctor’s Order Required

CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Medical Center is excited to announce its upcoming Health Fair, scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 7:00 am to 10:30 am. The event will be held at Summit Medical Center in Casper.

This Health Fair is open to the community and aims to provide accessible healthcare services and vital health information to residents in Casper and the surrounding areas. Participate in the health fair, get your blood tested and visit with healthcare related community booths for a chance to win a $50 gift card. We welcome you to take advantage of our affordable self-pay rates, with cash and credit card payment options available.

Key Details:
• Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
• Time: 7:00 am to 10:30 am
• Location: Summit Medical Center, 6350 E. 2nd St.

Results from blood tests will be available in the Quest Portal and will be mailed to participants within 7 days after the event.

For more information about the Summit Medical Center Community Health Fair, please visit our website at summitmedicalcasper.com or contact the hospital at 307-232-6600.

About Summit Medical Center Located in Casper, Wyoming, Summit Medical Center is a leading provider of healthcare services, committed to delivering exceptional care and ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality. With a dedicated team of professionals, Summit Medical Center continually strives for excellence, placing patient well-being at the forefront of all its endeavors.

Lori Klatt
Summit Medical Center
+1 3079954100
lklatt@summitmedicalcasper.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Summit Medical Center to Host Community Health Fair January 6

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more