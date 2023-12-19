STATE OF HAWAIʻI | KA MOKUʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMŌHALA LIMAHANA

HTDC HOLIDAY TECH JOB FAIR TO OFFER ON-SITE APPLICATION

SCREENING AND INTERVIEWS FOR SELECT STATE IT POSITIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 19, 2023

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation will host its 22nd Annual HTDC Holiday Tech Job Fair on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, Room 313.

This year’s fair will feature careers in the fields of engineering, technology, and defense. Public and private sector employers will be present to discuss their various career and internship opportunities. Job seekers will have the opportunity to network directly with employers, industry leaders, receive free resume evaluation and take free professional headshots.

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) will be a featured employer at the event. In partnership with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) and Department of Health (DOH), on-site application screening for Information Technology (IT) Specialist Band B positions will be made available for interested applicants. Subsequent on-site interviews for those positions will be made available for eligible applicants.

To be considered for on-site screening, applicants will need to complete the state’s online civil service application and provide a copy of their current resume and college/university transcript.

This event is free and open to the public. Additional information may be found at HTDC.org.

For Information Contact:

Jarret Yip

Recruiter

Hawai‘i Department of Human Resources Development

Phone: (808) 587-1127

Email: [email protected]

State of Hawai‘i, Department of Human Resources Development

(808) 587-1120 | [email protected]

www.dhrd.hawaii.gov

