NEWS RELEASE: DHS ANNOUNCES NEW DISASTER CASE MANAGEMENT HOUSING INITIATIVE FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS

DHS ANNOUNCES NEW DISASTER CASE MANAGEMENT

HOUSING INITIATIVE FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS

New Housing Specialists to Respond to Evolving Needs of Survivors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 6, 2025

HONOLULU — The Department of Human Services Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP) has established a new, dedicated team of Housing Specialists focused on addressing the most pressing need for survivors: finding and securing permanent housing options. These new DCMP Housing Specialists will play a critical role in bridging the gap between temporary support and sustainable housing outcomes by working in close partnership with local, state and federal agencies to identify solutions, reduce delays and deliver tangible progress for families in the program.

“As we approach the two-year observance of the tragic Maui wildfires, my administration remains laser-focused on assisting survivors in many ways, including this most important mission of finding them permanent housing,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “I applaud the team at DHS and its partners for their tenacity in addressing this kuleana, working through challenges our Maui neighbors are facing on their individual and collective road to recovery.”

The DCMP, currently a FEMA-funded program, was launched in November 2023 to help survivors navigate their recovery for up to five years. The program connects survivors of disasters with specially trained disaster case managers (DCMs) to help assess and address their needs through a disaster recovery plan, which includes resources, decision-making priorities, providing guidance and tools.

The new Housing Specialists team is managed by a community-based organization and existing member of the DCMP team, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM). The Housing Specialists team will develop permanent housing plans in collaboration with clients and will engage across programs including the Hawaiʻi Interim Housing Program (HIHP), FEMA Direct Lease (DL), Continued Temporary Housing Assistance (CTHA), as well as working closely with Maui Relief TANF Program (MRTP).

DHS DCMP Director Jennifer Monaghan, Ph.D., is pleased to announce the new Housing Specialists team, knowing the work will strengthen the DCMP’s collective impact. “By directing specialized resources to DCMP Housing Specialists in these key areas, we aim to support a more coordinated, accelerated transition into permanent housing plans.”

“We at Global Empowerment Mission recognize that stable housing is the foundation for long-term recovery, and we are committed to working hand in hand with our partners at the local, state and federal levels to help wildfire survivors move beyond temporary solutions toward permanent, resilient futures, said Danielle Dreis, Global Empowerment Mission’s Hawai’i-Pacific executive director. “Our team is dedicated to providing compassionate, efficient and innovative support to ensure that all families are supported on the path to recovery.”

Survivors in need of support from the DCMP should call 211. Call 808-ASK-2000 from the mainland to determine eligibility and immediately enroll in the program.

