Sen. Judy Schwank Announces $5.3 Million in Grant Funding for Water Infrastructure Projects

Reading — December 19, 2023 — Today, state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) announced $5,378,678 in grant funding for 12 water infrastructure improvement projects in Berks County.

The projects are funded through the H2O PA and the PA Small Water and Sewer programs, which were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority this morning. Schwank said she is proud to support the efforts of local municipalities to improve critical water infrastructure.

“We are fortunate to have a long list of important projects receiving badly needed grant funding,” Schwank said. “The state and local governments must work hand in hand to make sure the water infrastructure Pennsylvanians rely on remains in good working order. I’m happy I was able to do my part, and I fully intend to continue to work with local government officials to ensure that they have what they need to meet the needs of our shared constituents.”

The award recipients and funding totals are below.

H2O PA

Antietam Valley Municipal Authority — $750,000 for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant in Lawrence Borough.

Reading Water Authority — $750,000 to install a pumping station at the Hegel Gehl Reservoir.

Mount Penn Borough — $750,000 to assist with the replacement of an existing 1-million-gallon water storage tank.

Wyomissing Borough — $700,000 to demolish an existing pump station and construct a new pipe and manhole system.

Alsace Township — $300,000 for the Route 12 South Sewer Extension project.

Spring Township — $250,000 for the Multiple Locations Sewer Rehabilitation Project.

PA Small Water and Sewer

Spring Township — $421,260 for a sludge press replacement.

Sinking Spring Borough — $362,404 for the Sinking Spring Sewage Treatment Plant Filtration Project.

Cumru Township — $350,494 to replace a deteriorated storm sewer line at Montrose Boulevard.

Shillington Municipal Authority — $339,500 for the installation and replacement of valves.

West Reading Borough — $269,500 for the 500 Block Spruce Street Water Line Replacement project.

Kutztown Borough — $135,000 to replace storm pipe and storm inlets along Main Street.

