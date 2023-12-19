Senator Jay Costa, Representative Joe McAndrew Announce Over $4.6 Million in H2O and Small Water & Sewer Grants

PITTSBURGH, PA – December 19, 2023 –Today, Senator Jay Costa and Representative Joe McAndrew announce $4,657,528 in H2O Grants and Small Water and Sewer Grants benefitting their districts.

“I am extremely proud to be delivering this grant funding to crucial infrastructure projects that deliver clean drinking water to the people who call our district home,” said Senator Costa.“These dollars will help ensure that our water systems keep us safe, healthy and clean. I look forward to continuing to fund projects that improve the lives of our working families.”

“Across the board, our water/sewage rates are going up. I hope the money brought back through these efforts will stabilize these rates now and in the future,” said Representative McAndrew.“These projects are really forward thinking, for example the Municipality of Penn Hills will be using their funds for a new data management system called SCADA that will allow for systems optimization, safety enhancements, reduce travel and wait time for operations and controls, and better monitoring/prevention of overflow events.”

H2O Grant Recipients:

Oakmont Water Authority was awarded $1,303,316 to assist in the upgrade of the chlorine disinfection system located in Oakmont Borough, Allegheny County.

to assist in the upgrade of the chlorine disinfection system located in Oakmont Borough, Allegheny County. The Municipality of Penn Hills was awarded $1,100,000 to replace the SCADA system in 8 locations throughout the sanitary sewer system located in the Penn Hills Municipality, Allegheny County.

to replace the SCADA system in 8 locations throughout the sanitary sewer system located in the Penn Hills Municipality, Allegheny County. The Borough of Oakmont was awarded $1,500,000 for improvements to the Oakmont Treatment Plant located in the Borough of Oakmont, Allegheny County.

Small Water and Sewer Grant Recipients:

Verona Borough was awarded $216,504 to install sanitary sewer line along Center Avenue, Springs Street, Parker Street, Second Street, and Third street located in Verona Borough, Allegheny County.

to install sanitary sewer line along Center Avenue, Springs Street, Parker Street, Second Street, and Third street located in Verona Borough, Allegheny County. Oakmont Borough was awarded $423,702 for sanitary sewer Improvements throughout Oakmont Borough, Allegheny County.

for sanitary sewer Improvements throughout Oakmont Borough, Allegheny County. The Municipality of Penn Hills was awarded $113,006 for upgrades to the Lincoln Road Water Pollution Control Plant (LRWPCP) located in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County.

Funding for these one-time grants comes from COVID-19 ARPA dollars.

