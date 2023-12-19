Sen. Collett Secures $6.5M For Water, Sewer, & Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. − December 19, 2023 − Today, Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) announced $6,547,117 in state grant funding for water supply, sanitary sewer, and stormwater projects across her district.

“The success of municipal water, sewer, and stormwater systems – and the hardworking people who manage them – is essential to protecting our public health, environment and economy,” Senator Collett said. “I was proud to work with our municipal partners to secure this $6.5 million infrastructure investment, making sure the treatment facilities we too often take for granted can continue to serve our communities well.”

PA H2O grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Franconia Sewer Authority – $1,125,660 for a sewer extension project to serve approx. 120 residential properties.

for a sewer extension project to serve approx. 120 residential properties. Hatfield Borough – $306,894 for the North Main Street Sanitary Sewer repair and rehabilitation.

for the North Main Street Sanitary Sewer repair and rehabilitation. Lansdale Borough – $1,637,600 for upgrades to the borough’s wastewater treatment plant blower and aeration system.

for upgrades to the borough’s wastewater treatment plant blower and aeration system. Montgomery Township Municipal Sewer Authority – $936,740 to install a new UV disinfection facility at the Eureka Wastewater Treatment Plant along Lower State Road.

to install a new UV disinfection facility at the Eureka Wastewater Treatment Plant along Lower State Road. Telford Borough Authority – $268,025 for the extension of sanitary sewer service along County Line Road in Franconia Township and West Rockhill Township.

PA Small Water and Sewer grant recipients in the 12th District include:

East Norriton-Plymouth-Whitpain Joint Sewer Authority – $369,750 to replace an existing Scum Concentrator at their wastewater treatment plant in Plymouth Township.

to replace an existing Scum Concentrator at their wastewater treatment plant in Plymouth Township. Hatboro Borough – $347,627 to restore and remediate a swale.

to restore and remediate a swale. Hatfield Borough – $498,550 for the Broad Street storm sewer replacement.

for the Broad Street storm sewer replacement. Hatfield Township – $160,000 for Hatfield Steward Basin stormwater improvements.

for Hatfield Steward Basin stormwater improvements. Horsham Water and Sewer Authority – $106,921 to purchase and install two tank mixers into the Cedar Hill Road and Herman Road water storage tanks.

to purchase and install two tank mixers into the Cedar Hill Road and Herman Road water storage tanks. Lower Gwynedd Township – $248,756 for a sewer upgrade and extension project.

for a sewer upgrade and extension project. Lower Moreland Township – $198,594 for stormwater improvements at Red Lion Road.

for stormwater improvements at Red Lion Road. Montgomery Township Municipal Sewer Authority – $196,000 to install improved security systems around the Eureka Wastewater Treatment Plant.

to install improved security systems around the Eureka Wastewater Treatment Plant. Telford Borough – $146,000 for the Franklin Alley Swale Improvements Project.

The Department of Community and Economic Development’s PA Small Water and Sewer program provides grants for small water, sewer, storm sewer, and flood control infrastructure projects. H2O PA was created under Act 63 of 2008 to assist with the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer, stormwater and flood control projects.

###