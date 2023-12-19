Sen. Lindsey Williams Announces Nearly $7 Million in Grants for Clean Water, Sewer, & Stormwater Infrastructure Projects in the 38th District

PITTSBURGH, PA – December 19, 2023 − Today, State Senator Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny) announced nearly $7 million in grant funding to support clean water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure projects in the 38th Senatorial District, which encompasses part of Allegheny County.

This funding is made possible thanks to the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Senator Williams, along with Senators Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) and Maria Collett (D-Montgomery), introduced l egislation in 2021 to make sure Pennsylvania invested in these kinds of projects with ARPA funding. Thanks to their bill, Pennsylvania allocated $320 million to these vitally important efforts.

“The impact of the climate crisis is real, and we need real, substantive investments in our aging water infrastructure systems to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to clean and safe water,” said Senator Williams. “I’m proud to have helped secure this funding for these projects, and I will continue to fight for more funding, because there is far more work to do, as we learned during our recent hearing focused on this very topic.”

In late October, Senators Williams, Muth, and Collett hosted a public hearing on water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure issues facing Pennsylvania communities. You can read more about the hearing and view it in its entirety here.

As for today’s grant announcements, the following projects in the 38th District were awarded $6,933,940 in total:

H2O PA – WATER, SANITARY SEWER, STORM WATER

Tarentum Borough was awarded $300,000 funds to rehabilitate the mechanical portion of its water treatment plant.

was awarded $300,000 funds to rehabilitate the mechanical portion of its water treatment plant. Upper Allegheny Joint Sanitary Authority was awarded $1,000,000 for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant located in East Deer Township.

was awarded $1,000,000 for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant located in East Deer Township. Fawn-Frazer Joint Water Authority was awarded $1,650,000 for waterline replacements along Bull Creek Road located in Fawn Township.

was awarded $1,650,000 for waterline replacements along Bull Creek Road located in Fawn Township. Tarentum Borough was also awarded $1,000,000 to construct a new 1-million-gallon tank and pump station.

PA SMALL WATER AND SEWER PROGRAM

Cheswick Borough was awarded $400,605 for the replacement of the waterline along North Highland Avenue.

was awarded $400,605 for the replacement of the waterline along North Highland Avenue. East Deer Township was awarded $215,171 for the replacement of a water main.

was awarded $215,171 for the replacement of a water main. Harmar Township was awarded $168,095 for the relining of sanitary sewer lines.

was awarded $168,095 for the relining of sanitary sewer lines. Deer Creek Drainage Basin Authority was awarded $100,000 for sewer lining at multiple locations of its sanitary sewer system located in Indiana, Harmar, Richland, Hampton, and West Deer Townships.

was awarded $100,000 for sewer lining at multiple locations of its sanitary sewer system located in Indiana, Harmar, Richland, Hampton, and West Deer Townships. Etna Borough was awarded $201,506 to separate stormwater from a combined sewer line.

was awarded $201,506 to separate stormwater from a combined sewer line. Ross Township was awarded $65,501 for the replacement of sanitary sewer lines.

was awarded $65,501 for the replacement of sanitary sewer lines. Brackenridge Borough was awarded $339,980 to replace the storm sewer along Morgan Street.

was awarded $339,980 to replace the storm sewer along Morgan Street. Fawn-Frazer Joint Water Authority was awarded $273,517 for a water line extension along Bakerstown Road in Fawn Township.

was awarded $273,517 for a water line extension along Bakerstown Road in Fawn Township. Springdale Borough was awarded $386,325 to replace the waterline along North Street.

was awarded $386,325 to replace the waterline along North Street. Harrison Township was awarded $408,240 for improvements to its storm water conveyance system.

was awarded $408,240 for improvements to its storm water conveyance system. Harrison Township Water Authority was awarded $425,000 for the construction of a water distribution system.

You can learn more about Senator Williams’ and Pennsylvania Senate Democrats’ commitment to investing in clean air, water, and energy for every Pennsylvanian here.

You can also learn more about the H2O and Small Water and Sewer Program grants by visiting the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.

###