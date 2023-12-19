Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,339 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,596 in the last 365 days.

Government pledges to get housing solutions right

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): Construction of the model smart homes by the East Coast Housing Development Ltd. is progressing well, with the construction of the finished roof about to begin. While many are eagerly awaiting the completion of these houses, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) will embark on other housing solutions to meet the incredible demand for homes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing and Human Settlement, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, said that the government has budgeted more than eight (8) million dollars to facilitate other housing initiatives apart from the 2,400 homes in five years, undertaken by East Coast Housing Development Ltd.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing and Human Settlement, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley

“If you look in the estimates for 2024, you will see an additional $8.1 million there allocated separately for housing because there are persons who we really have to help Madam Speaker,” said Honourable Hanley, while making his contribution to the Budget Debate on December 15. “When you walk in, and you see the condition that they are living in, we have to change that, and as the minister with responsibility for housing, I give my assurance that we will change that.”

The construction of apartments at East Street is also going to be rolled out in the new year.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley said that officials have been very careful with the execution of this project to ensure that mistakes made with the Wellington Road Apartments are not repeated.

“We had to ensure that we got it right. We had to make sure, because when NHC is spending over $2,000 every month to clear septic tanks for the apartments at Wellington Road they did not pay special attention to ensuring that there is a proper sewage system. We need to make sure that when we design our homes, we don’t fall in that same bracket, Madam Speaker,” Honourable Hanley indicated.

The deputy prime minister expressed pleasure with the ongoing housing initiative that will help to improve the aesthetics of East Basseterre.

You just read:

Government pledges to get housing solutions right

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more