Government pledges to get housing solutions right

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): Construction of the model smart homes by the East Coast Housing Development Ltd. is progressing well, with the construction of the finished roof about to begin. While many are eagerly awaiting the completion of these houses, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) will embark on other housing solutions to meet the incredible demand for homes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing and Human Settlement, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, said that the government has budgeted more than eight (8) million dollars to facilitate other housing initiatives apart from the 2,400 homes in five years, undertaken by East Coast Housing Development Ltd.

“If you look in the estimates for 2024, you will see an additional $8.1 million there allocated separately for housing because there are persons who we really have to help Madam Speaker,” said Honourable Hanley, while making his contribution to the Budget Debate on December 15. “When you walk in, and you see the condition that they are living in, we have to change that, and as the minister with responsibility for housing, I give my assurance that we will change that.”

The construction of apartments at East Street is also going to be rolled out in the new year.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley said that officials have been very careful with the execution of this project to ensure that mistakes made with the Wellington Road Apartments are not repeated.

“We had to ensure that we got it right. We had to make sure, because when NHC is spending over $2,000 every month to clear septic tanks for the apartments at Wellington Road they did not pay special attention to ensuring that there is a proper sewage system. We need to make sure that when we design our homes, we don’t fall in that same bracket, Madam Speaker,” Honourable Hanley indicated.

The deputy prime minister expressed pleasure with the ongoing housing initiative that will help to improve the aesthetics of East Basseterre.