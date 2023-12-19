St Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation elects new Executive

(Press release) The St. Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation held its Annual General Meeting and elections on Thursday, 30th November 2023 at the Department of Education conference room, Marion Heights – Nevis. This was to expire old constitution and thus have an election for an executive to serve its new term on the new constitution. Seven clubs were present at the meeting.

The executive was able to accomplish quite a lot for the one-year term. Notably,

– amendments to the constitution

– removing, repairing, and launching swimming platforms

– name change from St. Kitts-Nevis Swimming Federation to St. Kitts-Nevis

Aquatics Federation

– Acquiring swim software for local meets

– Participating in OECS Championships and capturing two (2) Bronze Medals

– Developed a four (4) year strategic plan

– Appointment of national head coach and assistant coach

– Three (3) new World Aquatics certified level 2 coaches

– Improved 167% from 3% ranking in good Governance one year ago

– Made application for membership to National Olympic Committee

Ms. Tony Nisbett served as supervisor of elections.

The composition of the newly elected executive for the period 2023-2025 is as follows:

President- Eldon Thomas

Vice President – Elias Lee

Secretary – Timothy Morton

Treasurer – Rymalese Clarke

Trustee – Ivor Blake

Trustee – Dahlia Joseph Rowe