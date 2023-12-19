EU4Youth in Ukraine: National Youth Forum takes place in Kyiv

On 16-18 December, the National Youth Forum took place in Kyiv, Ukraine. The event gathered more than 80 youth NGO representatives, activists, experts, and public officials to engage in crucial discussions about the role of youth in shaping Ukraine’s future.

The National Youth Forum was organised by the National Youth Council of Ukraine (NYCU) as part of the ‘Level up of youth NGOs for the democratic future of Ukraine’ project, implemented by the National Youth Council of Germany (DBJR) in partnership with the NYCU with the support of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Forum provided for comprehensive panel discussions, dynamic group work, presentations on opportunities for the Ukrainian youth, as well as networking sessions and exchange of ideas.

The National Coordinator from the EU4Youth project on Youth Engagement and Empowerment in Ukraine actively contributed to a panel discussion, offering insights into critical aspects of youth development, empowerment, and the pivotal role of international partnerships. Through this participation, the representative underscored EU4Youth’s unwavering commitment to promoting youth involvement, skill enhancement, and the cultivation of democratic values within the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries.

Overall, the National Youth Forum underscored a collective commitment to promoting collaboration and advancing the cause of youth empowerment in Ukraine.