TWRA Requests Public Input on 2024-25 Hunting Seasons

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now soliciting comments on the 2024-25 hunting season dates and regulations. The comment period is open Dec. 15 through Jan. 15, 2024.

This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and opinions about hunting seasons and regulations with TWRA. Public comments will be considered by Agency staff and may be included in proposed regulations. Comments can be made by accessing the website here.

A preview of the Agency’s recommendations for the hunting seasons will be made at the March meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission and the final recommendations made at the April meeting.

