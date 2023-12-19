Senator Marty Flynn and State Reps Secure Over $9 Million in Grants for H2O Program and Small Water & Sewer Program

Scranton − December 19, 2023 − In an announcement today, Senator Marty Flynn, alongside State Representatives Bridget Kosierowski, Kyle Donahue, Eddie Day Pashinski, and Jim Haddock proudly unveiled a significant achievement for the 22nd district with the acquisition of over $9 million in grants for the H2O Program and Small Water & Sewer Program.

This substantial funding injection will play a crucial role in addressing vital improvements related to H2O and Stormwater concerns in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

Regions heavily affected by recent severe flooding, including Keyser Valley, North Scranton, and the Abington’s, are among the areas included in the grants.

Senator Flynn expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “These grants mark a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the welfare of our communities. The funding secured will not only address immediate concerns but also contribute to the long-term sustainability and resilience of our infrastructure.”

The grants come at a pivotal time, responding to the urgent need for enhanced stormwater management and infrastructure development following recent challenges faced by these districts. State Representatives Kosierowski and Donahue echoed Senator Flynn’s sentiments, emphasizing the collaborative effort to secure these funds and their dedication to the well-being of their respective Districts and the Senator’s 22nd district.

These funds will be allocated strategically to ensure the most effective and efficient utilization, with a focus on key improvements that directly impact the safety and well-being of the residents in these affected areas.

County: Lackawanna Grants

H2O Program

City of Scranton

Project: Stormwater Improvements

Description: Located in Scranton City, Lackawanna County.

$2,200,000

House: Kyle Donahue (D) / Bridget M. Kosierowski (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Dalton Sewer Authority

Project: Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements

Description: Upgrade located in LaPlume Township, Lackawanna County.

$500,000

House: Jim Haddock (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Small Water & Sewer

Clarks Green Borough

Project: Clarks Green Storm Sewer Infrastructure Rehabilitation ProjectDescription: Stormwater Infrastructure Rehabilitation project in Clarks Green Borough, Lackawanna County.

$304,200

House: Bridget M. Kosierowski (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Scranton

Project: Storm Sewer along Lemon St, Augusta Ave, and Greenbush St

Description: Stormwater infrastructure improvements located in Scranton City, Lackawanna County.

$424,046

House: Kyle Donahue (D) / Bridget M. Kosierowski (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Abington Regional Wastewater Authority

Project: UV System Replacement

Description: Replace wastewater disinfection system located in South Abington Township, Lackawanna County.

$500,000

House: Bridget M. Kosierowski (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Scott Township Sewer and Water Authority

Project: Pump Station Replacement

Description: Pump station replacement project located in Scott Township, Lackawanna County.

$250,000

House: Bridget M. Kosierowski (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Taylor Borough

Project: Storm Water Project

Description: Storm sewer replacement located in Taylor Borough, Lackawanna County.

$162,885

House: Jim Haddock (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

County: Luzerne Grants

H2O Program

West Pittston Borough

Project: Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project

Description: Rehabilitate and separate storm and sewer line located in West Pittston Borough, Luzerne County.

$2,600,000

House: Jim Haddock (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Plains Township

Project: Delaware Street and Hudson Garden Stormwater Improvements Project

Description: Stormwater improvements along Delaware Street and Hudson Garden located in Plains Township, Luzerne County.

$481,812

House: Eddie Day Pashinski (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Small Water & Sewer

Laflin Borough

Project: Stormwater Repairs

Description: Replacement of cross culverts on a busy intersection in Laflin Borough, Luzerne County.

$230,945

House: Jim Haddock (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Pittston Township Sewer Authority

Project: Upgrades to the Sanitary Sewer System

Description: Sanitary sewer conveyance system upgrades in Pittston Township, Luzerne County.

$140,100

House: Jim Haddock (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority

Project: Wyoming Valley Mall MS4 Stormwater Basin Retrofit Project

Description: Retrofit a stormwater basin near the Wyoming Valley Mall located in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County.

$340,000

House: Eddie Day Pashinski (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Pittston City

Project: Willow Lane Upgrades

Description: Installation of a new sanitary sewer on Willow Lane in Pittston City, Luzerne County.

$299,150

House: Jim Haddock (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Wyoming Borough

Project: Monument Avenue Sewer Enhancement Project

Description: Replace sewer lines along Monument Avenue located in Wyoming Borough, Luzerne County.

$418,477

House: Aaron D. Kaufer (R)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Pittston Township

Project: Parnell St. Stormwater Improvement Project

Description: Improvements to their stormwater system located on Parnell Street in Pittston Township, Luzerne County.

$384,336

House: Jim Haddock (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)

Wilkes-Barre Township

Project: Stormwater Repair and Improvement Project

Description: Addition of two stormwater inlets and the replacement of storm pipe in three affected locations in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County.

$208,207

House: Eddie Day Pashinski (D)

Senate: Marty Flynn (D)