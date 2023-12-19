Senator Marty Flynn and State Reps Secure Over $9 Million in Grants for H2O Program and Small Water & Sewer Program
Scranton − December 19, 2023 − In an announcement today, Senator Marty Flynn, alongside State Representatives Bridget Kosierowski, Kyle Donahue, Eddie Day Pashinski, and Jim Haddock proudly unveiled a significant achievement for the 22nd district with the acquisition of over $9 million in grants for the H2O Program and Small Water & Sewer Program.
This substantial funding injection will play a crucial role in addressing vital improvements related to H2O and Stormwater concerns in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.
Regions heavily affected by recent severe flooding, including Keyser Valley, North Scranton, and the Abington’s, are among the areas included in the grants.
Senator Flynn expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “These grants mark a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the welfare of our communities. The funding secured will not only address immediate concerns but also contribute to the long-term sustainability and resilience of our infrastructure.”
The grants come at a pivotal time, responding to the urgent need for enhanced stormwater management and infrastructure development following recent challenges faced by these districts. State Representatives Kosierowski and Donahue echoed Senator Flynn’s sentiments, emphasizing the collaborative effort to secure these funds and their dedication to the well-being of their respective Districts and the Senator’s 22nd district.
These funds will be allocated strategically to ensure the most effective and efficient utilization, with a focus on key improvements that directly impact the safety and well-being of the residents in these affected areas.
County: Lackawanna Grants
H2O Program
City of Scranton
Project: Stormwater Improvements
Description: Located in Scranton City, Lackawanna County.
$2,200,000
House: Kyle Donahue (D) / Bridget M. Kosierowski (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Dalton Sewer Authority
Project: Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements
Description: Upgrade located in LaPlume Township, Lackawanna County.
$500,000
House: Jim Haddock (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Small Water & Sewer
Clarks Green Borough
Project: Clarks Green Storm Sewer Infrastructure Rehabilitation ProjectDescription: Stormwater Infrastructure Rehabilitation project in Clarks Green Borough, Lackawanna County.
$304,200
House: Bridget M. Kosierowski (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Scranton
Project: Storm Sewer along Lemon St, Augusta Ave, and Greenbush St
Description: Stormwater infrastructure improvements located in Scranton City, Lackawanna County.
$424,046
House: Kyle Donahue (D) / Bridget M. Kosierowski (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Abington Regional Wastewater Authority
Project: UV System Replacement
Description: Replace wastewater disinfection system located in South Abington Township, Lackawanna County.
$500,000
House: Bridget M. Kosierowski (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Scott Township Sewer and Water Authority
Project: Pump Station Replacement
Description: Pump station replacement project located in Scott Township, Lackawanna County.
$250,000
House: Bridget M. Kosierowski (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Taylor Borough
Project: Storm Water Project
Description: Storm sewer replacement located in Taylor Borough, Lackawanna County.
$162,885
House: Jim Haddock (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
County: Luzerne Grants
H2O Program
West Pittston Borough
Project: Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project
Description: Rehabilitate and separate storm and sewer line located in West Pittston Borough, Luzerne County.
$2,600,000
House: Jim Haddock (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Plains Township
Project: Delaware Street and Hudson Garden Stormwater Improvements Project
Description: Stormwater improvements along Delaware Street and Hudson Garden located in Plains Township, Luzerne County.
$481,812
House: Eddie Day Pashinski (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Small Water & Sewer
Laflin Borough
Project: Stormwater Repairs
Description: Replacement of cross culverts on a busy intersection in Laflin Borough, Luzerne County.
$230,945
House: Jim Haddock (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Pittston Township Sewer Authority
Project: Upgrades to the Sanitary Sewer System
Description: Sanitary sewer conveyance system upgrades in Pittston Township, Luzerne County.
$140,100
House: Jim Haddock (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority
Project: Wyoming Valley Mall MS4 Stormwater Basin Retrofit Project
Description: Retrofit a stormwater basin near the Wyoming Valley Mall located in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County.
$340,000
House: Eddie Day Pashinski (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Pittston City
Project: Willow Lane Upgrades
Description: Installation of a new sanitary sewer on Willow Lane in Pittston City, Luzerne County.
$299,150
House: Jim Haddock (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Wyoming Borough
Project: Monument Avenue Sewer Enhancement Project
Description: Replace sewer lines along Monument Avenue located in Wyoming Borough, Luzerne County.
$418,477
House: Aaron D. Kaufer (R)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Pittston Township
Project: Parnell St. Stormwater Improvement Project
Description: Improvements to their stormwater system located on Parnell Street in Pittston Township, Luzerne County.
$384,336
House: Jim Haddock (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)
Wilkes-Barre Township
Project: Stormwater Repair and Improvement Project
Description: Addition of two stormwater inlets and the replacement of storm pipe in three affected locations in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County.
$208,207
House: Eddie Day Pashinski (D)
Senate: Marty Flynn (D)