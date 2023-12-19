IDLE GOG: Endless War Is Coming to WEMIX PLAY

Global Web3 gaming firm Wemade has announced a new agreement to onboard the popular IDLE GOG: Endless War game developed by GameWinner Network Technology Co. (GameWinner) to WEMIX PLAY, the world’s biggest blockchain gaming platform.

Singapore, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Web3 gaming firm Wemade has announced a new agreement to onboard the popular IDLE GOG: Endless War game developed by GameWinner Network Technology Co. (GameWinner) to WEMIX PLAY, the world’s biggest blockchain gaming platform.

3D RPG card game based on Norse, Greek, and Chinese mythology and dealing with the war between gods and humans.

Unique features include the Fusion Temple where players can merge their heroes to create higher-level ones, and the 800 stages of the Eternal Abyss

Other elements include story mode, idle mode, 5v5 real-time battle, etc.

IDLE GOG: Endless War is a 3D RPG IDLE card game based on Norse, Greek, and Chinese mythology with 5 different levels of difficulty from easy to epic. Players can send their heroes on quests and unlock new skills and aura by collecting different relics. The game also features unique elements such as the Fusion Temple where players can merge their heroes to create higher-level ones, and the Eternal Abyss where heroes go through 800 stages of increasing difficulty in order to secure rich rewards. There are also a variety of other gameplay options to enhance the overall gaming experience including story mode, idle mode, 5v5 real-time battles, and more.

“We are happy to onboard IDLE GOG: Endless War to WEMIX PLAY, which has excellent blockchain gaming technology, and hope to achieve good results through our partnership.” said Yang Xu, CEO of GameWinner.

IDLE GOG: Endless War joins a growing list of over 65 games that are onboarding or already available to millions of players on WEMIX PLAY. The platform also offers a suite of GameFi services like exchange, staking, swap, pool and bridge; a NFT marketplace for the trading of NFT assets, and the DROPS feature for developers to launch new collections.



About WEMADE

Through its WEMIX subsidiary, leading global gaming company WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

