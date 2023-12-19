Verizon delivers expanded wireless service to several Indiana towns

New cell sites added in Francesville, Lee, Madison, Odon, Richmond, and Warsaw delivering high-performing 4G and 5G service

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents in Francesville, Lee, Madison, Odon, Richmond, and Warsaw just got a big boost to their mobile service as Verizon has turned on new cell sites to offer expanded 4G and 5G coverage in these communities, offering “more bars” along with faster speeds and better network performance. That means they can connect with friends and family while on the move, connect their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet , or use Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications.



Upgrade Details

In Francesville, the new site brings added coverage to the rural area north of Lafayette, IN and to the east of Rensselaer, IN.

In Lee, a rural town about 10 miles east of Rensselaer, the site will upgrade coverage along US 421 and SR 114 between Francesville and Monon.

In Madison, the upgraded service brings coverage to IN-56 to the north of Madison, IN, along the Ohio River, to the industrial park in North Madison and nearby Clifty Falls State Park.

In Odon, the new site located northwest of the city of Odon, IN and to the west of the Crane Naval Base, provides coverage and capacity to the cities of Odon, Raglesville, Farlen and Crane, and the rural area between I-69 and the Crane Naval Base along SR 58 and US-231.

In Richmond, the new site provides capacity to the immediate west of Richmond, IN along US-40 and covers residential neighborhoods in the town of East Haven, as well as Clear Creek Park.

In Warsaw, the new site provides additional capacity to the North Eastern portion of Warsaw, IN covering the Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Harrison Elementary School and shops along Route 30 passing through Warsaw.

This work is part of Verizon’s massive, multi-year network transformation which has not only brought 5G service to more than 230 million people and 5G home internet service to more than 40 million households, but has also added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

“We obsess over our customers’ network experience every day which is why we’ve worked really hard to ensure people in these Indiana towns have access to the most reliable 5G network experience so they can connect with their friends and family with ease,” said Dean Brauer, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in some of these Indiana towns, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Go to verizon.com/home for availability. For mobility service visit verizon.com/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in these Indiana communities will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Businesses in some of these areas also have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

