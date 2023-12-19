Mobix Labs Completes Acquisition of EMI Solutions

Filtered Connector Manufacturer to Expand Access to New High Reliability Customers and Markets

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next-generation connectivity technologies for 5G infrastructure, satellite communications, and defense industries, today announced that it has closed its previously reported acquisition of EMI Solutions, an Irvine-based manufacturer of electromagnetic interference filtering products for military and aerospace applications.



This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Mobix Labs and positions the company for accelerated growth by gaining access to new High-Reliability (HiRel) customers and markets. EMI Solutions has more than 20 years of acquired expertise and is recognized as the leading small business manufacturer of EMI filtering products for the military and aerospace supply chain.

“The successful acquisition of EMI Solutions aligns with our commitment to an active, accretive M&A strategy, which augments the development of our in-house next-generation wireless products,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “EMI Solutions serves well-known companies such as BAE Systems, General Dynamics, and Lockheed Martin, and will provide us further access to the HiRel marketplace, including military and aerospace industry verticals.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions that are designed to cater to a broad range of applications in markets including 5G infrastructure, satellite communications, automotive, consumer electronics, e-mobility, healthcare, infrastructure and defense. Through its True5G™ and True Xero™ technologies, the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors, as well as hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on X @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

About EMI Solutions

Headquartered in Irvine, California, EMI Solutions is recognized as the leading small business manufacturer of EMI filtering products for the military and aerospace supply chain. Founded in 1996, the company’s high-quality inserts, connectors, and modules are being used in wide variety of customized customer applications with proven reliability that also meet the latest MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461 and DO160 environmental standards. More information can be found by visiting https://4emi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Mobix Labs’ Finance’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the market and industries in which both EMI Solutions and Mobix Labs serve, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) regulatory authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Mobix Labs undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Media and Investor Contacts:

George Medici/Laurie Berman

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310.279.5980

gmedici@pondel.com

lberman@pondel.com