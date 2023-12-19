Age Care Bathrooms Backs Call for Social Tariff Implementation
Proactive Social Tariff Advocacy
struggling households paying higher bills than last winter, facing desperate decisions over when to turn their heating on, and individuals who simply can't afford to top up their prepayment meters. Age Care Bathrooms, a leading provider of accessible bathroom solutions, stands firmly behind the organisations and MPs requesting the Prime Minister honour his commitment to the promises the current made when he was Chancellor to implement a social tariff for gas and electricity. Ministers seemingly abandoned proposed measures by omitting the consideration of a social tariff in the autumn statement. This tariff is aimed at aiding the most financially vulnerable households in Britain, excluded from welfare system assistance.
Led by esteemed organisations, including National Energy Action, Age UK, Citizens Advice, Energy Action Scotland, Fair By Design, Money Saving Expert and Scope, this collaborative initiative is poised to make a meaningful impact. Age Care Bathrooms aligns itself with the coalition's mission, recognising the profound impact of energy costs on vulnerable individuals, especially those with unique needs and challenges. The company is steadfast in its commitment to supporting initiatives that address the pressing issues faced by Britain's least well-off households.
Sam Davies, Director of Age Care Bathrooms, emphasised that the absence of a social tariff would lead to a “recurring winter crisis, with potential for fatalities.” He went on to express his concern about “struggling households paying higher bills than last winter, facing desperate decisions over when to turn their heating on, and individuals who simply can’t afford to top up their prepayment meters”.
The National Energy Action (NEA), a fuel poverty campaign group, was among the organisations and MPs, including Angus MacNeil and Ben Lake, that signed a letter urging the government to establish a discounted, targeted tariff for individuals receiving means-tested and disability benefits, as well as the carer's allowance. The concerns highlighted the risk of low-income, elderly, and disabled individuals facing disconnection from energy supplies, particularly when compelled to use prepayment meters beyond their financial means. Earlier in the year, Jonathan Brearley, the Chief Executive of Ofgem, raised the urgent need to explore a social tariff to mitigate the impact of exorbitant prices for a defined set of vulnerable groups.
Energy UK, representing the largest energy suppliers in the UK, issued a warning through its spokesperson. They stressed that delaying targeted energy bill support was not advisable and urged the government to implement a more enduring, long-term solution, such as a social tariff, to ensure affordability for all customers.
The Chancellor turned Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, had previously pledged to assist vulnerable households with a social tariff, and the coalition is urging the government to make good on this commitment. The letter, as reported by The Guardian, highlights the urgent situation faced by households dealing with "impossibly high energy bills," a crisis that experts predict will persist throughout the decade.
The coalition's letter to the Prime Minister underscores the immediate need for action to alleviate the financial strain on households burdened by soaring energy costs. The Director of Age Care Bathrooms, Sam Davies, acknowledges the tariff's crucial role in safeguarding the well-being and financial stability of those least equipped to handle escalating energy expenses.
In this official statement, Mr Davies lends his support and encourages Prime Minster Rishi Sunak to prioritise the implementation of the pledged social tariff.
Sam Davies, Founder and director of Age Care Bathrooms, entered the industry in 2012, inspired by personal experiences with his Grandma Barbara's motor neuron disease and Grandad William's dementia. Age Care Bathrooms, unique for not using third-party contractors, focuses on cutting-edge design for accessible bathroom solutions. Committed to enhancing lives, they provide products and services that promote independence, safety and comfort in the bathroom environment.
