Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,635 in the last 365 days.

Dividend Declaration

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86


DIVIDEND DECLARATION
19 DECEMBER 2023

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.0p per share, which will be paid on 2 February 2024. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 28 December 2023 and the record date for payment will be 29 December 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


You just read:

Dividend Declaration

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more