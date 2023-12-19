Submit Release
WeedSeedsExpress Canada Launches Website Specifically For Canadian Customers

TORONTO, CANADA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeedSeedsExpress, a leading online retailer of high-quality cannabis seeds, is excited to announce the launch of WeedSeedsExpress Canada - a new website tailored specifically for customers in Canada

As one of the most trusted seedbanks operating globally since 2005, WeedSeedsExpress is now bringing its exceptional service and product range closer to home for Canadian growers. Orders on WeedSeedsExpress Canada are now open.

The new website stocks an extensive catalog of over 250 marijuana strains, including feminized seeds and autoflower seeds, which have been carefully crafted by expert breeders.

By shipping all Canada orders domestically from our warehouse in Toronto, WeedSeedsExpress Canada can deliver seeds safely nationwide within 2-4 business days. This localized service avoids the risks and delays of international shipping.

Highlights of their seed range include:

Gorilla Glue #4 Auto - a monster strain with up to 30% THC
Blue Dream Fem - the iconic Blueberry x Haze cross, optimized for high yields
Sunset Sherbet Auto - prized for its sweet, berry flavor profile

As always, WeedSeedsExpress only sells seeds as collectible souvenirs. We advise customers to check their local laws before proceeding with germination.

Founded in 2005, WeedSeedsExpress has become one of the cannabis communities' most trusted online seedbanks. Its new Canada-specific website cements its commitment to providing a premium service to American customers.

Visit WeedSeedsExpress Canada today to discover the future of Canadian cannabis genetics.

