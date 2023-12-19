Crime Thriller "OUR SECRET CIRCLE"- An Alabama Judge, A Love Story, and The Unthinkable

Tecia McLaughlin Author of Suspense and Crime Thrillers "Our Secret Circle" by Tecia Mclaughlin

Tecia McLaughlin's Crime Thriller "OUR SECRET CIRCLE" delivers a touching tale of how an unlikely family bond brings down a crime boss in Foley, Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITIED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although it's a crime thriller full of chapters that leave you spell bound and tense, Tecia McLaughlin did a great job of intertwining heartfelt moments and happy tears.

"I wanted to shed light on a global issue in a completely different way. The action starts in Orange Beach, Alabama, at a little bar called The Undertow where a couple of men are harrassing a young woman. I'm from that area, so it was fun incorporating it into the story," said McLaughlin.

When genetic scientist Braydee Quinn is kidnapped and transported to a medical facility in Texas to work, she's mortified at what she's being tasked to do. As the kidnapping investigation points to a Baldwin County police officer, everyone is in shock, but when he disappears too, things get crazy! If you want a riveting book to keep you busy during the holidays, you found it!

"Writing this book was so much fun, but it also lead me down the heartbreaking path of finding out that Alabama has a huge sex trafficking problem. There are groups around the state working locally, and globally, to take down these evil people. One organization is Covenant Rescue Group. These guys are working so hard, but they need our support. Just last week 15 people were arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, in an undercover sting," says McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has pledged ten percent of every book sold to go to the Covenant Rescue Group.

https://www.enditalabama.org

You can get "OUR SECRET CIRCLE" on Amazon NOW

https://www.enditalabama.org GET THE FACTS