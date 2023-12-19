CHRISTMAS GREETINGS FROM MHMS

FROM:

The Minister of Health and Medical Services, the Honorable Dr Culwick Togamana

TO:

Governor General Sir David Vunagi and Lady Vunagi.

Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Damukana Sogavare and Madam Sogavare.

Honourable Speaker of National Parliament Patteson Oti and Madam Oti.

Cabinet Ministers and families.

Honourable Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer, wife and family

Opposition Leader Hon. Mathew Wale, wife and family.

Independent Leader Hon. Dean Kuku, wife and family.

Members of the National Parliament and families

Honourable Premiers, Provincial Assembly Members, City Mayor, Honiara City Council Members.

Heads and Members of the Diplomatic Core.

Development Partners, the private sector firms &

Churches, communities, NGOs, Faith Based Organizations, NGOs

Elders, people living with disability, those in prison and our patients in health facilities , youths, men and women, and our beautiful children across the country.

MESSAGE:

Seasons greeting to you all! As we prepare to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, baby Jesus, let us take a moment to ponder and reflect on the many blessings and continued guidance from our almighty father throughout 2023. Let us give thanks and praise to our God for his unwavering faithfulness despite the many challenges we have faced and overcome together this year.

This year, the health sector faced and overcame many challenges in its endeavour to ensure normal health services, programs and projects across the country continue with minimal disruption.This would not have been possible without team work, combined efforts, patience, unity and solidarity, we all managed to pull through with God’s guidance.

The Ministry of Health would like to convey our heartfelt and sincere appreciation and thank you to the national government, provincial governments line ministries, churches, communities, donors, and partners including the private sector, NGOs, civil society, and the public for the support rendered throughout this challenging year.

We would also like to acknowledge and thank our hardworking medical and public health officials and staff working in the city, provincial centers, and rural and remote parts of our country. Your dedication and commitment to the health and well-being of our people is greatly appreciated. May God bless your hands and hearts as you continue to serve our people and country.

To all our patients, and those admitted to our medical facilities, may Gods healing be upon all of us as we welcome his birth.

May we all celebrate this festive season with our loved ones and families with joy, love, peace and hope and may our hearts be lifted in praise this Christmas for the wonderful gift of Jesus and the joy He brings to our lives.

A very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2024!