Exploring the nuances of Chinese and Western landscape art

"Dwelling among Mountains and Clouds," attributed to the 17th-century artist Gong Xian. /The Metropolitan Museum of Art

"View in the Bentheim Forest" by George Andries Roth, 1870 /The Rijksmuseum

"Old Trees, Level Distance" by Guo Xi, ca. 1080 AD /The Metropolitan Museum of Art

A section of "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains" by Wang Ximeng /CFP