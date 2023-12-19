Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Cosmetic Dentistry Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cosmetic Dentistry Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cosmetic dentistry market size is predicted to reach the cosmetic dentistry market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $33.92 billion in 2023 to $38.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in dental materials, celebrity influence, dental insurance coverage, social media and online reviews.The cosmetic dentistry market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $63.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.

The growth in the cosmetic dentistry market is due to the increasing dental implant treatments. North America region is expected to hold the largest cosmetic dentistry market share. Major players in the cosmetic dentistry market include 3M Company, Align Technology Inc., A-dec Inc., Biolase Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Planmeca Group, Danaher Corporation, Roland DG Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd..

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Segments

• By Product: Dental Systems And Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Crowns And Bridges, Dental Veneers, Dentures, Orthodontic Braces, Bonding Agents, Inlays And On Lays

• By Age Group: Children, Adults

• By End Use: Dental Hospitals And Clinics, Cosmetic Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global cosmetic dentistry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cosmetic dentistry is a branch of dentistry that focuses on improving the aesthetic appearance of a person's teeth, gums and overall smile. These procedures aim to create a more attractive and confident smile by enhancing the color, shape, size, alignment and overall appearance of the teeth and gums.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cosmetic Dentistry Market Characteristics

3. Cosmetic Dentistry Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cosmetic Dentistry Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cosmetic Dentistry Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cosmetic Dentistry Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

