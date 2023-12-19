The 5th Winter Session Of Dayalbagh Science Of Consciousness (DSC, 2024)

DEI and ATDI will host the 5th Winter Session of DSC on Education Day, January 1, 2024, marking their first joint organization.

ONE NORTH, SINGAPORE, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayalbagh Educational Institute (DEI) and the Association for Transport Development of India (ATDI) will be hosting the 5th Winter Session of Dayalbagh Science of Consciousness (DSC) in the form of a panel discussion on January 1, 2024, which will be celebrated as Education Day at Dayalbagh Educational Institute. This winter session of DSC is being organised jointly with ATDI for the first time.

Dayalbagh Science of Consciousness, an international flagship conference organized twice a year by DEI, commenced in 2019 with both winter and summer sessions. The DSC is co-organised with the University of Waterloo, Canada, the University of Kiel, Germany, the Arizona State University, USA, the University of Birmingham, UK and the University of Western Ontario, Canada.

DSC provides a platform to reflect on topologically different perspectives Towards Evolutionary Art, Science, and Engineering (TEASE) of consciousness and to connect them through a unified systemic approach (inspired by the topological graph-theoretic approach) in space-time.

The DSC owes its uniqueness to the mentoring and continuous guidance of its Founding Father, Most Revered Prof. Prem Saran Satsangi, a world-renowned technologist known for his research and expertise in socio-economic and transportation systems. His advice to the government during his tenure as a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi benefited many national development plans. Prof. Satsangi voluntarily retired from IIT Delhi in 1993 to take up the honorary position of Director/ Vice-Chancellor of Dayalbagh Educational Institute. Prof. Satsangi is the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Education (ACE) of Dayalbagh Educational Institutions and was acclaimed as the Eighth Spiritual Master of the Ra-Dha-Sva-Aa-Mi Faith on May 18, 2003, by a congregation of 25,000 devotees of the faith who had gathered at Dayalbagh, Headquarters of the Radhasoami Satsang Sabha, Dayalbagh, Agra 282005, India.

Dayalbagh, translated in English as ‘The Garden of the Merciful’, is a community of spiritual seekers who have been living together in harmony with the infinite varieties of nature since 1915. The socio-spiritual model of this community is anchored in the principles of voluntary, selfless service for the upliftment and well-being of all living beings on this planet earth. Dayalbagh is the modern-day agrarian community, practising organic agroecology since 1942, meeting its food demand through community farming and dairying. The community’s conscientious efforts to co-exist with nature, while nurturing it, have been scaled-up globally through its 17 regional centres (11 national, 4 international and 2 alumni associations). The members of the community conscientiously practice the principle of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ for better worldliness and the realisation of Ultimate Reality.

This winter session of the DSC-2024 will highlight the initiatives taken by the regions and their impact in transforming the lives of the people in the neighborhood towards better worldliness through a pre-conference on the evening of December 31, 2023. On the 1st of January 2024, the conference will conclude with a panel discussion as a hybrid townhall event with the participation of experts and the members of the community on the following broad theme:

“Community Conscientiousness for lateral and longitudinal mobility (transportation) for the realization of Ultimate Consciousness”

Various participants and leaders from across the globe will be presenting and speaking at this esteemed gathering. About the conference Mr Khushi Ram, President of the Asia Pacific Region said, "We are thrilled to see so many thought leaders come together from across the globe to participate in this esteemed conference, this is a unique opportunity to share learnings on how we can work together towards Fatherhood of God and Brotherhood of Man and better worldliness".

