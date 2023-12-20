Coastal Waste Management Boosts Recycling Rates with Modern Truck Fleet Upgrade

Coastal Waste Management's new skip bin truck, a step forward in sustainable recycling efforts.

Coastal Waste Management in Perth upgrades its truck fleet, aiming to exceed a 93% recycling rate and set a new standard in sustainable waste management.

With these new trucks, we can provide a more efficient service to our customers while also doing our part to protect the environment.” — Jack Sims

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Waste Management, a leading skip bin hire company operating in Perth, has proudly announced a significant upgrade to their truck fleet. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company's waste recycling rates to exceed an impressive 93%, setting a new benchmark in sustainable waste management.

The modernisation of the fleet marks a critical step towards improving the efficiency and sustainability of waste management in Perth. The new trucks are equipped with state-of-the-art technology designed to increase collection capacity. Advanced fuel-saving techniques have also been implemented to reduce fuel consumption, while the latest emission control systems lower emissions significantly.

"This fleet upgrade embodies our commitment to sustainable waste management," said Jack Sims, a representative from Coastal Waste Management.

The decision to upgrade the fleet was driven by Coastal Waste's ongoing dedication to environmental sustainability. By investing in advanced technology and equipment, the company can significantly improve its waste collection and recycling processes.

Embracing this level of innovation allows Coastal Waste Management to process larger volumes of waste more efficiently. This not only enhances the company's service offerings but also contributes to Australia's broader environmental goals.

Coastal Waste's services are backed by one of Perth's largest and most modern truck fleets, ensuring reliable and timely waste collection and recycling. The company's commitment to excellence ensures that they remain at the forefront of waste management solutions, providing first-class services to their diverse client base, which includes residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

The upgraded fleet will also create operational efficiencies that benefit customers directly. Enhanced fuel efficiency will enable longer routes, expanded service areas, and more flexible scheduling. The increased collection capacity means fewer trips to recycling facilities, reducing the overall carbon footprint.

"We are excited about the potential this fleet upgrade brings," the representative continued. "Our goal has always been to provide top-tier waste management services while minimising environmental impact. These new trucks will enable us to do just that."

Coastal Waste's commitment to sustainability extends beyond their fleet upgrade. The company boasts an impressive recycling rate exceeding 93%, with a dedicated team working tirelessly to increase this figure further.

Also known as Coastal Waste Skip Bins, their approach to waste management focuses on reducing landfill waste and promoting recycling, aligning with national and global sustainability goals.

For more information about Coastal Waste Management's services, visit www.coastalwaste.com.au or contact them at (08) 95929420.

Coastal Waste Management is a trusted name in sustainable waste solutions and skip bin hire. With their innovative approach and commitment to environmental responsibility, they continue to set the standard for waste management in Perth and beyond.