Accurius Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Biotech Showcase™

Oncolytic Immunotherapy developer to preview novel oncolytic virus targeted at lung cancer

BOSTON, MA, US, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accurius Therapeutics, a developer of highly targeted oncolytic immunotherapies, is pleased to announce that Mallik Srivatsan Ph.D., MBA, Co-founder and CEO, will be speaking Wednesday, January 10th at 10:30 a.m. PST at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California.

Dr. Srivatsan will be sharing the development background and status of the first product based on the Accurius platform. This initial offering is a first-of-a-kind inhalable, engineered, oncolytic immunotherapy based on the Influenza A Virus (eIAV) for the treatment of metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and other cancers metastatic to the lung. The agent selectively infects and destroys cancer cells while sparing healthy cells and activates the body’s own anti-tumor immune response.

Accurius senior leadership will also be available for one-to-one meetings with potential investors and strategic partners through the partneringONE® system. Interested parties can also request meetings by directly contacting Accurius.

About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase is a premier investor conference committed to creating a platform for private and micro-mid-cap biotechnology companies to showcase their innovations and to engage one-to-one with investors and biopharmaceutical executives. With over 400 carefully selected presenting companies from across the globe, ranging from seed-stage startups to established multinational corporations, encompassing diverse fields such as platform technologies, therapeutic areas, digital health, devices, and diagnostics, these events attract investors wielding over USD 400 billion in capital and motivated life science strategic partners.

About Accurius

Boston-based Accurius Therapeutics was founded in 2019 and their oncolytic immunotherapy platform evolved out of groundbreaking work by leading researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Company leadership has decades of experience guiding new oncology products and platforms from ideation through FDA approval and clinical use in both cancer treatment and detection. For more information on Accurius, its founders, and the science behind their novel oncolytic immunotherapy, please visit www.accurius.com.

