MUD\WTR Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Location, :gather, in Santa Monica

MUD\WTR CEO and Founder Shane Heath at the brand's new cafe, :gather, in Santa Monica, CA

The Internet-favorite coffee alternative brand debuts a mushroom-forward cafe that encourages healthy habits through adaptogenic drinks and wellness classes

I’ve known since we started in 2018 that to truly connect to our community, we’d have to translate everything we were doing digitally into the physical.” — Shane Heath

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUD\WTR, the brand best known for its popular adaptogenic coffee alternative, has been predominantly a DTC brand since it was founded in 2018, but is now making its mark in the physical world with the December opening of MUD\WTR :gather, a spacious cafe and event space on Santa Monica’s Main Street. The cafe is a brick-and-mortar embodiment of the brand’s purpose, which is to create healthy minds through healthy habits.

The 5,800-square-foot space will allow people to not only taste an exciting array of specialty and classic MUD\WTR recipes — such as The OG (:rise Cacao, MUD\WTR’s coconut-based :creamer, oat milk, maple syrup), Golden Ghee (an earthy, nutty, grounding turmeric latte), Spicy Cacao and Matcha & Mint, just to name a few — but also to touch, hear and feel what the MUD\WTR brand and community are all about. Events and classes will include breathwork, movement, live music, expert panels, film screenings and cold plunge parties. There is also a candle-lit meditation room with cushions and ambient sound for those who need to recharge between happenings or take a break from coworking. The space can also be booked for private events for up to 200.

“E-commerce is a great thing, but the depth of the connections that can be formed is limited by screens, comment threads and inboxes,” says MUD\WTR Founder and CEO Shane Heath. “We have always done our best to be as human as possible, but I’ve known since we started in 2018 that to truly connect to our community, we’d have to translate everything we were doing digitally into the physical. MUD\WTR :gather is an open invitation to be present and curious about healthy habits together, in person.”

MUD\WTR :gather is located just two blocks from the beach and has a relaxed, welcoming warehouse vibe, ribboned with earth colors, neutral browns and birch wood, soothing Rammed Earth (clay and sand) and Tadelakt surfaces by finishing artist Allysa Oliver, and warm-toned whites throughout, contrasted by a plethora of vibrant greenery, black sconces and a bold black-and-white wall mural created by artist and MUD\WTR Founder and CEO Shane Heath. Other noteworthy design highlights include bench seating that bursts with greenery from within, a wall covered in 11”x17” magazine-cover-style posters from Trends w/ Benefits (the brand’s media arm) and a giant chandelier centerpiece with a family of plants dangling from the lights. Sustainable design products are used throughout. MUD\WTR’s flagship blend, :rise Cacao, has also literally been mixed into the finishing materials throughout the space wherever possible.

MUD\WTR :gather is located at 2515 Main Street (at Ocean Park Blvd) in Santa Monica.

Opening hours will start at 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and expand into late afternoon and evenings in 2024. Reservations are only required for large gatherings and events and can be made by emailing gather@mudwtr.com. Additional information can be found on www.mudwtr.com/pages/gather.

About MUD\WTR

Founded in 2018 by Shane Heath, MUD\WTR started with a mission to change the relationship people have with coffee. Its flagship product, :rise Cacao, did just that, leading the company to 20x growth from 2019 to 2022, over 130 million servings consumed and one million unique customers. It has become one of the country’s fastest-growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000 ranking. Its mission is to create healthy minds through healthy habits, and it does so through a range of functional drink blends and a robust offering of habit-supporting content. Additional information is available via mudwtr.com.