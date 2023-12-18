Submit Release
Statement Regarding the Termination of John Muir’s Takeover of San Ramon Regional Medical Center from Tenet Healthcare

The FTC and the State of California moved to dismiss their case challenging John Muir Health’s proposed deal to acquire sole ownership of San Ramon Regional Medical Center, LLC from current majority owner Tenet Healthcare Corporation following an announcement of the deal’s termination.

Bureau of Competition Director Henry Liu issued the following statement:

“The FTC has scored another major health care win in less than a month, delivering patients in California continued access to quality, affordable health care services. John Muir’s anticompetitive hospital takeover would have driven up health care costs for critical services like heart surgery, spinal surgery, and maternity care. It also threatened to eliminate improvements in care driven by competition, which directly benefit patients.

Now that this transaction is terminated, John Muir and Tenet’s San Ramon Regional Medical Center can continue competing head-to-head to offer high-quality care at the best prices for Californians in the I-680 corridor. I want to thank the Office of the California Attorney General for their partnership in this matter. Thank you to the FTC staff, attorneys and economists for their work and dedication to this case.”

On November 17, 2023, the FTC sued to block John Muir’s proposed acquisition, issuing an administrative complaint alleging the deal would drive up health care costs and eliminate competition to improve services. The FTC and the California Attorney General also jointly sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to halt the proposed transaction.

On December 15, 2023, John Muir announced it would terminate its proposed deal to acquire Tenet’s remaining interest in San Ramon Medical Center. Following this development, the FTC and California moved to dismiss their federal court case and the FTC dismissed its administrative challenge on December 18, 2023.

