Office of the Governor – Media Advisory – Governor Green Lowers Flags To Honor Sandra Day O’Connor

 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.  

 
GOVERNOR  

KE KIAʻĀINA 

  

  

GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS TO HONOR SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR 

  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

December 18, 2023 

 

HONOLULU, HI – At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. 

 

This action is taken to honor the retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Sandra Day O’Connor. She died at 93 years old on Friday, December 1, 2023.  

 

“Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was an American icon, the first woman on our Nation’s highest court. She spent her career committed to the stable center, pragmatic and in search of common ground,” said President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. “Defined by her no-nonsense Arizona ranch roots, Justice O’Connor overcame discrimination early on, at a time when law firms too often told women to seek work as secretaries, not attorneys. Justice O’Connor never quit striving to make this Nation stronger, calling on us all to engage with our country and with one another, and her institute’s work to promote civics education and civil discourse has touched millions.” 

 

“Sandra Day O’Connor was a trailblazer on the Supreme Court. As the first Supreme Court Justice and first female majority leader of any state legislative upper house, her profound contributions to the Supreme Court made a lasting impact on equality in our country,” said Governor Green. “Her legacy is a powerful reminder of what one person can achieve. My deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones at this time.” 

 

### 

 

