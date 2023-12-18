OOIFB Town Hall at Ocean Sciences Meeting: Feb 20

~ Announcement ~
OOI Facilities Board Town Hall at the 2024 Ocean Sciences Meeting
February 20, 2024, 12:45 – 1:45pm Central Time
**Please note: the time listed on the online program may say 13:45-14:45, however, if you hover over the time, the actual, local CST schedule appears**
The Ocean Observatories Initiative Facilities Board (OOIFB) will host a Town Hall at the 2024 Ocean Sciences Meeting on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm Central Time. The community will have the opportunity to hear the latest information about the Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI) facility, including an update on the relocation of the Pioneer Array; learn about NSF updates; and meet the OOIFB members. The second half of the Town Hall will consist of an interactive, panel discussion- Enhancing your Science with OOI Data: A Community Discussion about Maximizing OOI Data Use. The goal of this community-focused conversation is to discuss how current OOI data access and usage can be refined and/or expanded to better meet research and education goals.
Do you have initial questions and/or input about OOI data? Please provide it here, and your comments/questions will help shape the interactive panel discussion.
The OOIFB Town Hall is aimed at researchers and other stakeholders who are now using or are considering using OOI data, researchers interested in adding instrumentation to the OOI infrastructure, and educators at all levels interested in the OOI. For the Town Hall agenda, once available, and additional details, please visit here.
Please share this event within your networks. We hope to see you at the OOIFB Town Hall in February!
- Event: Ocean Observatories Initiative Facility Board (OOIFB) Town Hall (TH23L)
- When: Tuesday, 20 February 2024: 12:45 – 13:45 CST (*please note: the time listed on the online program may say 13:45-14:45, however, if you hover over the time, the actual, local CST schedule appears)
- Where: Room: 220-222, Second Floor, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Convention Center, New x