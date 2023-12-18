Momentum Builds for the Clean Energy Economy in 2023 as Over 14,100 Jobs and Billions in Investment Come to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, December 18 - This year, Governor Roy Cooper announced 14,114 new jobs in North Carolina, representing 134 business recruitment, expansion, or rural development projects that engaged with the North Carolina Department of Commerce or its team at the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. These projects will bring $12.9 billion of capital investment into the state, led by companies engaged in clean energy industries that are transforming the state’s economy.

“North Carolina has seen historic economic growth and development in the last few years including our rural areas thanks to our great workforce and major investments from companies across the globe,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina continues to be the best place to locate and grow a business and we’ll keep working to bring good-paying jobs to every corner of our state."

In July, for the second year in a row, CNBC named North Carolina as America’s Top State for Business. The 2023 performance adds to the record-breaking momentum of the last three years, with more than 67,000 jobs and $42.3 billion of capital investment announced since 2020. The fast-growing clean energy economy represents a significant part of the state’s recent economic development track record, with major projects from Toyota, Vinfast, Wolfspeed, Energizer, Kempower, and Epsilon Advanced Materials.

Clean energy industries include those engaged in energy efficiency or producing products that reduce or eliminate harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The electric vehicle supply chain in particular is experiencing rapid market growth. Since Governor Cooper took office in 2017, the state has announced more than 17,500 clean energy sector jobs, representing projects bringing more than $22.1 billion of capital investment to North Carolina.

Top projects for 2023, as ranked by job creation totals, include:

Toyota’s decision to expand its job creation and investment targets for its Randolph County electric vehicle battery manufacturing factory. The company will create an additional 3,000 jobs and invest an additional $8 billion in the project, bringing its totals to 5,100 new jobs with a capital investment of $13.9 billion.

“North Carolina once again sets the pace for excellence,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our success comes in no small part from the hard work of many local, regional, and state leaders, Chris Chung and his team at the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, and economic developers across the state. With our relentless focus on building and maintaining the nation’s top workforce, I know our state will continue to provide a brighter future for all North Carolinians.”

A majority of the year’s economic development projects located or expanded in the state’s more rural or economically distressed areas, with 78 percent of projects choosing either a Tier 1 or Tier 2 county, as delineated by North Carolina’s economic development tier system.

Significant projects in the state’s Tier 1 or Tier 2 counties include:

Siemens Mobility’s project in Davidson County, referenced above;

Rural development grants managed by Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division provided support for projects involving 1,753 new jobs and private sector investment of $423.7 million. A total of $21.3 million in rural grant monies was awarded by the state’s Rural Infrastructure Authority during its meetings in February, April, June, August, October, and December.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce serves as the state's lead agency for community, workforce, and economic development.