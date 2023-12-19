Submit Release
Rudy Ruettiger Joins Team at United Nations Eagles NFT Promoting Global Humanitarian Support and Peace

Famous film subject “Rudy” hosts purchasers of “Power Sweep Collection” bundles for memorabilia and other exciting items

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Nations Eagles today announced the participation of Rudy Ruettiger, the famous Navy veteran and Notre Dame football hero “Rudy” in the fight for a better world. Ruettiger’s participation at United Nations Eagles helps the organization support global humanitarian efforts. United Nations Eagles is offering “Bundle Packages”, including a “Fighting Irish Sweepstakes Package”.

The United Nations Eagles NFT “VIP’” Package offers the company of Rudy at a Las Vegas Raiders football game. The “Super Bowl Package”, The “Power Sweep Collection”, The “VIP Package, and The “Fighting Irish Sweepstakes Collection” all will include a free NFT of United Nations Eagles. The United Nations Eagles NFT is the first NFT collection to include a unique, limited-edition art collection of 1991 eagle avatars carrying assorted flags from 160 countries around the globe, promoting peace and humanitarian aid for all countries on earth.

Ten percent of the generated revenue will be donated to a Malta charity called MOAS, an international organization founded in 2013 that is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid and services to the most vulnerable people around the world. To date, MOAS has reached more than one hundred thousand people in need.

Ruettiger will also host a film location tour of "Rudy' the movie and participants will receive items including a signed Notre Dame football helmet and signed movie poster as well as a luncheon and dinner with Rudy.

For more information visit www.uneagles.io to purchase a “Power Sweep Collection” Bundle Package, from four exciting choices. Become a member of the United Nations Eagles NFT community with Rudy, and draw from his positive inspiration of hope, supporting global peace and humanitarian aid “for the most vulnerable of us.”

About Rudy Ruettiger
Rudy is proud to have served his country in the US Navy. He continues to support veterans and their causes with Character, Courage, Commitment and Contribution. Pursuing his dreams has inspired countless athletes to pursue their dreams.

