Reid Rasner for US Senate Officially Endorses Donald J. Trump for President

CASPER, WYOMING, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, United States Senate Candidate in Wyoming Reid Rasner formally endorses Donald J. Trump for President of the United States of America. Reid Rasner is the first candidate in Wyoming to endorse President Trump.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to endorse President Donald J. Trump for United States President and rally behind his campaign to reclaim the White House in 2024. Acknowledging President Trump's extraordinary leadership, it is crystal clear that his proven track record stands head and shoulders above any other candidate. His remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment truly set him apart, creating a legacy that is both inspiring and unmatched. My firm defense of his presidency and American First policy is rooted in a shared commitment to a vision that unites us all. Today, I proudly reaffirm my support for his candidacy, embracing the belief that together, under his leadership, we can Make America Great Again!”

Reid Rasner is the Unapologetically American First, Republican candidate for United States Senate in Wyoming. He is a businessman and fourth-generation Wyomingite. He will never quit and he will never stop fighting for Wyoming and the American people.

