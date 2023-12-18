Singleton Bill to Require Insurance Coverage for Athletic Prosthetics Advances

Trenton – The Senate Commerce Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton to require health benefits coverage for an additional orthotic or prosthetic appliance deemed necessary by the individual’s physician to facilitate engagement in physical and recreational activities.

“Sports provide physical, mental, and social benefits, and are incredibly impactful on the lives of children and adults alike. Sadly, individuals with prosthetics often lead more sedentary lives or risk injury when using improper devices because of the high cost of a second prosthetic, which is not covered by insurance,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “This legislation will expand the horizons for residents with physical disabilities throughout the state, and most especially for kids who simply want to play.”

The bill, S-3919, aims to prevent discrimination of disparate treatment by requiring various insurance contracts to provide coverage and benefits for obtaining additional orthotic and prosthetic appliances.

While certain nonprofits in the United States are dedicated to offering donated orthotic and prosthetic care that remains uncovered by insurance, their collective efforts fall short of meeting the needs of over two million individuals living with limb loss, along with countless others dealing with limb difference and mobility impairment.

The bill was advanced in a 5-0 vote.