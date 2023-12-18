Single-cell time series analysis reveals the dynamics of HSPC response to inflammation

Whereas previous single-cell studies have examined the response of HSPCs to inflammation, these have been limited to single time points, providing only a snapshot of the response ( Giladi et al, 2018 ). In contrast, we aimed to investigate the temporal dynamics of the HSPC compartment in response to inflammation, using a single-cell time series that spans the first 72 h of the acute inflammatory response in vivo. Analyzing such time series data is challenging because of the added temporal dimension and the recovering nature of the studied process. In addition, there are currently limited computational tools or pipelines available for processing, analyzing, and visualizing single-cell response time series data. To address this, we developed several novel computational approaches including unbiased cell type annotation for poststimulation time points, characterization of the change in gene expression in each cluster across time points, and a semi-supervised (i.e., using the cells’ actual time labels as input) solution to recover the gene expression dynamics over response pseudotime. The set of methods we used in these analyses is bundled in a computational pipeline that helped us identify global and cluster-specific gene expression dynamics associated with different biological responses in HSPCs after IFNα treatment, with HSCs being the main and strongest responders to IFNα. Importantly, we also uncovered a reduction of myeloid progenitor cells associated with changes in transcriptional programs in multiple clusters. Thus, our single-cell time series analyses have helped us better understand how different cell types, genes, and processes change, whereas the HSPC compartment progresses through the inflammatory response. In addition, our novel pipeline designed for posttreatment single-cell time series data will be a useful tool for future analysis of response time series datasets.

Inflammation is the body’s evolutionarily selected immune response to infection or tissue damage. It not only results in the activation and consumption of immune cells but is also accompanied by significant alterations in the function and output of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). Identifying how inflammatory stress regulates the fate of HSPCs and affects their function has become the subject of thorough scientific investigation in recent years ( Caiado et al, 2021 ). This started with our work and the work of others showing that pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IFNs ( Essers et al, 2009 ; Baldridge et al, 2010 ), TNFα ( Pronk et al, 2011 ) or IL-1 ( Pietras et al, 2016 ) are able to induce proliferation of normally quiescent hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs). Further investigations on, for example, the mechanisms involved in stress-induced HSC activation or the response of progenitors have faced a significant challenge. Inflammation does not only impact the proliferation of hematopoietic cells, but it also induces extensive alterations in the expression of cell–surface proteins that are used as markers to distinguish different HSPC populations, with a strong increase in Sca-1 ( Kanayama et al, 2020 ). This thus questions the reliability of using these surface markers in flow cytometry to identify and distinguish the different HSPC populations under inflammatory conditions. The recent development in single-cell expression profiling has advanced our understanding of HSPC heterogeneity ( Watcham et al, 2019 ). Single-cell transcriptional profiles of HSPCs from these studies can now be used as reference datasets to identify individual HSPCs upon inflammation based on their transcriptional profiles, thus independent of cell–surface marker expression.

Results

Inflammation response is defined by global and cluster-specific changes in gene expression To gain a comprehensive understanding of all genes that characterize the IFNα response, we next performed differential gene expression analysis. Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were selected between the control subset and every treatment time point individually to get a set of response genes from any stage of the response (see the Materials and Methods section). The analysis identified a total of 2,501 significant response genes. Expression profiles of the response genes showed that the expression of some genes changed globally (e.g., Cox7c), whereas the expression of others was more specifically changed in few or one cluster (e.g., Sec61g and Mnda) (Fig 2A). To investigate in which cluster(s) genes were changing the most, the top 500 most significant response genes were scored for the total expression change in each cluster (change score; see the Materials and Methods section). After calculating the total change for each cluster, the response genes were categorized into 14 different groups using hierarchical clustering (Fig 2B), confirming a wide variety of globally responding genes (groups 1–5), and cluster-specific responding genes (groups 6–14). To exclude that the differences between clusters were a result of completely different expression profiles, the similarity between a cluster’s expression profile and the expression profile in the whole dataset was calculated (Fig S2A). The results indicate that most expression profiles follow similar patterns in all clusters. Figure 2. Inter-cluster analysis of response genes shows both global and cluster-specific responding genes. (A) UMAP embeddings with the expression of response genes Cd74, Mnda, and Cox7c in control and 3, 24, and 72 h post IFN⍺ treatment. (B) Change score (see the Materials and Methods section) in each cluster for the top 500 response genes, grouped using hierarchical clustering. UMAPs on the right show the expression change for each cell cluster averaged over all response genes in the corresponding group. On the left are terms summarizing the functional annotation of the response genes associated with the groups. (C, D, E) GO terms associated with groups 2 (C), 8 (D), and 14 (E). The length of each bar represents the statistical significance of each term. (F, G) Mean expression of Aldh1b1 (F), and F13a1 (G) in each cluster over time. Figure S2. Inter-cluster similarity score analysis confirms the validity of cluster-specific inflammation signatures. (A) Similarity score (between 0 and 1) illustrating the similarity between the pattern of a gene in a specific cluster and the average pattern in the whole dataset. Genes are grouped as in Fig 3B. (B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L) GO terms significantly enriched in the different change score groups (as defined in Fig 3B). The length of each bar represents the statistical significance of each term. Gene ontology (GO) enrichment analysis of the global response gene signatures in groups 1–4 revealed an overrepresentation of terms associated with translation and metabolism (Figs 2C–E and S2B–D). This is in line with reports of HSPCs undergoing massive changes in the metabolism under inflammatory stress (Karigane & Takubo, 2017). In addition, global response genes from group 5 (Fig S2E) showed enrichment for categories associated with immune response and response to type-I IFN, further supporting the ISG expression data (Fig 1K), indicating that all cells sense the changes in IFNα levels. The GO enrichment terms for other gene groups are shown in Fig S2F–L. Interestingly, expression changes in the HSC-enriched groups 12 and 14 were also associated with immune response and response to type-I IFN (Figs 2E and S2K). However, these changes were different from the changes in group 5, suggesting an HSC-specific immune response, which is different from the immune response in progenitors. HSC-enriched groups 12 and 14 also included GO terms such as regulation of T cell activation and antigen processing and presentation (Figs 2E and S2K), which correspond to the newly identified role of HSCs as immunomodulators (Hernández-Malmierca et al, 2022), which would be strengthened under inflammation. Besides global and HSC-specific response genes related to immune response, change score analysis also identified groups of response genes enriched in committed progenitors related to progenitor-specific processes. For example, erythroid and basophil/mast cell/eosinophil progenitor-enriched groups 9 and 11 showed an overrepresentation of processes related to erythrocyte differentiation terms and myeloid development (Fig S2H and J). Change scores in groups 8 and 10 were largest for myeloid progenitors and connected with biological processes such as phagocytosis, myeloid leukocyte-mediated immunity, and stem cell differentiation, which are characteristic functions of this cell type (Figs 2D and S2I). Thus, with the change score analysis both global and cluster-specific signatures were identified. The analysis highlights that HSCs are the major responders to inflammation in the HSPC compartment and both global and HSC-specific inflammation signatures are present, indicating heterogeneity in the inflammatory response between the clusters.

The pseudotemporal ordering of cells enhances the resolution of gene dynamics The change score analysis gave an overview of all response genes without taking into account the detailed dynamics of the response. Therefore, in the next step, the expression dynamics of the response genes were explored. When zooming into the expression of individual genes in time, different expression patterns were observed for genes within the same group. For example, the responses of Aldh1b1 and F13a1 were both assigned to group 8. However, the temporal expression dynamics differed between those genes; whereas Aldh1b1 was up-regulated with a peak at 3 h and a full recovery to original (control) expression levels at 24 h (Fig 2F), F13a1 expression steadily went down (Fig 2G). To improve the characterization of the expression patterns, we wanted to leverage the single-cell resolution of our dataset. Therefore, we aimed to construct a pseudotime axis in the gene expression space to describe the inflammatory response. In datasets covering a developmental process or disease progression, the asynchrony of cells can be leveraged to infer a pseudotemporal ordering of cells (using methods such as diffusion pseudotime [Haghverdi et al, 2016], Monocle [Qiu et al, 2017], etc.). These methods are generally based on cell neighborhood relations, with the assumption that the further apart (in Euclidean, diffusion space, etc.) two cell states are, the longer the typical transition time between them, hence longer pseudotime (Fig 3A). However, this assumption is violated for the type of post-drug treatment time series data we have here, where the largest transcriptional change is observed shortly after stimulation but (presumably) diminishes as cells relax to a more control-like state over a longer time (Fig 3A). In our datasets, cells from different experimental time points generally appear either completely intermingled or completely disconnected from one another when viewed over the first principal components (Fig S3A). This renders the unsupervised, distance-based pseudotime methods unsuitable for detecting the temporal order of response dynamics. Thus, to get a higher temporal resolution of the response progression from the four time points, we used a semi-supervised (using the experimental time labels) approach that finds a pseudotime axis that best correlates with the cells experimental time labels. We find a transformation of the cells’ expression matrix that reconstructs the experimental time labels plus an error term that we try to minimize (Fig S3B and the Materials and Methods section). In essence, this approach assigns a positive/negative weight to each gene (depending on its correlation or anticorrelation_across all cell types_ with the experimental time labels), in such a way that the resulting weighted sum of the gene expression profile of a cell approximates its experimental time labels up to an error term, which we interpret as the asynchrony of treatment response among different cells captured at the same experimental time point. Using this approach implies that there are at least a few genes in the data, a linear combination of which can be used to differentiate the different time points. Interestingly, the genes given highest positive weights by the model turn out to be often among the global changing ones, and associated with the immune response, whereas the genes assigned negative weights display enrichment in processes such as translation (Fig S3C–G). In Fig S3H, we see the non-smoothed counterpart, thus sparser expression matrix of the same genes as that of Fig S3C, which confirms the robustness of the inferred patterns. We further confirm the agreement of actual time series dynamics with that of the reconstructed pseudotime pattern for a few show-case genes (Fig S4A–G). In addition, we introduce a simulation dataset on which we demonstrate the properties of the inferred pseudotime order, and use it for evaluation of the method’s performance (the Materials and Methods section and Fig S5A–M). Figure 3. Implementing response pseudotime to characterize the dynamics of gene expression in response to IFN⍺ treatment. (A) Illustration of the difference between time series that capture continuously diverging processes (such as development), and recovering processes (such as acute stimulation). (B) Three-dimensional embedding of the HSPC dataset with experimental timepoints (left) or pseudotemporal ordering (right) on the z-axis (x- and y-axis: UMAP). (C) (smoothed) Expression of the top 500 response genes, with cells ordered by pseudotime and genes grouped by pattern using hierarchical clustering. A graphical representation of the mean pattern in each pattern group is shown on the right. (D, E, F, G) GO terms associated with gene patterns 1 (D), 3 (E), 7 (F), and 14 (G). The length of each bar represents the statistical significance of each term. Figure S3. The response pseudotime ordering of cells. (A) Principal components 1–3 of the non-batch–corrected HSPC dataset. (B) The response pseudotime for each cell is calculated by solving a linear regression for the weight matrix W that transforms the data matrix X (with N cells and G genes) to the experimental time labels vector T, with minimal error (ε). (C, D) gene expression of the top 40 genes with the lowest negative association (i.e., weight in the W matrix) with pseudotime (C), gene expression of the top 40 genes with the highest positive association with pseudotime (D). (E, F) GO terms associated with negative weighted genes (E) and positive weighted genes (F). The length of each bar represents the statistical significance of each term. (G) All weights in vector W, represented as histogram with points representing the top 40 most positive weighted genes (orange) and top 40 most negative weighted genes (blue). (H) Non-smoothed expression of the top 500 DEGs. Expression patterns were grouped as in Fig 3C. Figure S4. Validation of pseudotime gene expression dynamics. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G) Actual time series dynamics represented as mean discrete expression for each of the clusters (right) versus the reconstructed pseudotemporal expression in the different clusters (left) for the same genes Irf8 (A), Csf1r (B), Ly6a (C), Ifi44 (D), Rpl35 (E), Pnp (F), Nme2 (G). Figure S5. Response pseudotime recovers gene expression dynamics in simulation. To test the performance of our response pseudotime approach, we applied our method to a simulation. (A) The simulation included the temporal dynamics of a total of 20 stimulated genes that fall into two categories: (A) monotonic genes that mimic genes that are up-regulated or down-regulated without recovery within the covered time interval. (B) Complex genes that are up- or down-regulated but also demonstrate a form of recovery within the timeframe of the simulation. (C) After adding Gaussian noise—one for modeling the biological variance in gene expression and one for modeling the asynchronous progression of cells through time—1,000 cells were sampled from four different timepoints. This figure shows the density of cells in each of the four simulated capture (experiment) timepoints across the (continuous) true simulation time values. (D, E, F) Each gene in the simulation has hidden gene dynamics, which theoretically explain the gene expression over true time (D). (E) In a simulation, we have access to the true time assignment of each cell (E). However, real-world single-cell time series datasets do not include a measure of true time for cells. The only measurements of time that we can use are the experimental timepoints. (F) Therefore, the data in our simulation are transformed to mimic the discrete experimental timepoints (F). (G) We used our response pseudotime to recover the temporal order of the cells in the dataset. In (G), we compare the recovered response pseudotemporal (PT) order of the cells with the true temporal order of cells. To describe the accuracy of the recovery we use a Spearman’s correlation test (ρ), which demonstrates that we are able to recover the true temporal order with a high accuracy. (H, I) In addition, we also tested our response pseudotime method on a simulation where the cells are sampled uniformly along the true time axis (H) and a simulation which included only complex genes (I). The latter illustrates that our approach even has reasonable accuracy in scenarios where all genes (partially) recover during the measured time frame. (J, K, L, M) To illustrate how the gene dynamics are recovered using our response pseudotime approach, we visualized the hidden dynamics of all genes in the simulation (J), and plotted the gene expression of the sampled cells over true time (K), true order (L), and recovered PT order (M). (J, K, L, M) The reader might notice that the gene dynamics in (L, M) look slightly warped in comparison with the dynamics in (J, K). This is an unavoidable consequence of a time series dataset if the cells’ sampling function along true time is unknown (non-uniform, non-stationary state, etc.). Consequently, when we order the cells, there is more coverage of certain parts of the true time than others which will warp the gene dynamics. Using the response pseudotemporal order of the cells, we moved from the four time points’ discreet view of the data to a continuous axis (Fig 3B) over which the different expression dynamic patterns that follow IFN⍺ treatment were explored. Response genes were categorized into 16 patterns based on their pseudotemporal dynamics using hierarchical clustering (Figs 3C and S3H). Each pattern represents a cluster of genes with similar expression dynamics after IFN⍺ injection, which can be roughly subdivided in up-regulation (patterns 1–9 and 16) and down-regulation (pattern 10–15) patterns. The GO enrichments for the gene patterns are shown in Fig 3D–G. The patterns showed a broad diversity in the speed of sensing, response, and recovery. Whereas most patterns reach a steady-state plateau towards the end of the pseudotime axis, a few (patterns 5, 8, and 12) do not, and imply an ongoing trend of changes beyond the covered 72 h posttreatment genes in patterns 6, 7, and 9 show quick sensing, response, and recovery associated with immune, IFN, and viral processes (Fig 3F). Other patterns resembled a similar fast increase but with slower recovery, as seen for pattern 3, which is enriched for metabolic processes (Fig 3E). In addition, the heatmap in Fig 3C showcases a variety of gene dynamics that were different from the rapid response and recovery IFN-response (patterns 6, 7, and 9), such as a sustained up-regulation in pattern 1, which was associated with translation and other biosynthetic processes (Fig 3D). In contrast, several gene patterns encompassed genes that were down-regulated (gene patterns 10–14). After the initial decrease in expression, many of these genes failed to recover to initial expression levels. Most of these genes were linked to myeloid development and differentiation (Fig 3G). This would suggest alterations in myeloid differentiation upon the IFN⍺ treatment, an observation described for many other pro-inflammatory cytokines (Matatall et al, 2014; Pietras et al, 2016; Yamashita & Passegué, 2019) but IFN⍺.

Response pseudotime reveals a landscape of gene dynamics in HSPCs after IFN⍺ treatment To decipher the dynamic changes in the inflammatory response in the different clusters, we combined the information on how response genes changed their expression (Fig 3C) with whether these changes were global or cluster-specific (Fig 2B). The result condenses the plenitude of information in the complete single-cell time series into a single visualization, which considerably eases the search for (groups of) biologically relevant genes (Fig 4A). Figure 4. Response pseudotime reveals a landscape of gene dynamics in HSPCs following IFN⍺ treatment. (A) Visual summary of the HSPC time series showing the breakdown of the response gene patterns in each change score group. The numbers in each cell represent the absolute number of genes (e.g., five response genes in change score group 1 display pattern 1). The colors represent the number of genes scaled for each change score group. (B, C, D, E) Examples of gene expression in pseudotime for translation (Rpl35, Rps27) (B), metabolism (Atp5e, Cox7c, Hk2, Pgk1) (C, D), and inflammation (Irf7, Irf9) (E) specific genes. (F, G, H, I) Pseudotemporal expression of HSC-specific genes Ifit2 (F) and Sca-1 (G) and myeloid-specific genes Csf1r (H) and Irf8 (I) in the different clusters. The most commonly found patterns among the groups are patterns 1, 2, 7, and 9, showing a fast up-regulation combined with a partial (patterns 1 and 2) or full (patterns 7 and 9) recovery. Genes from these patterns are mainly related to immune responses, highlighting that the sensing and response to IFN⍺ is fast and present in all groups and clusters. The full recovery in the most common patterns 7 and 9 revealed by our single-cell experiment indicates that the general immune response does fully recover within 72 h, a fact that bulk experiments had not captured before. Interestingly, other patterns of fast sensing and response followed by sustained up-regulation (patterns 1 and 3) were enriched in the groups with a global signature (groups 1, 2, 3, and 4). Several of these genes were ribosomal (e.g., Rpl35 and Rps27; Fig 4B), suggesting that biosynthetic activity increased in most HSPCs early in the treatment and remained active even in the recovering phase, when proliferation levels are back to homeostasis again (72 h; Fig 1B). In addition, several genes after the sustained up-regulation pattern were metabolic. Oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) genes and mitochondrial enzymes (e.g., Atp5e and Cox7c; Fig 4C) showed these patterns of prolonged up-regulation. On the other hand, glycolytic genes Hk2 and Pgk1 showed a quick response and recovery (Fig 4D). Thus, in contrast to previous reports suggesting a binary (on/off) switch between glycolysis and OXPHOS (Suda et al, 2011), our data suggest that an initial up-regulation of glycolytic and a sustained up-regulation of OXPHOS genes go hand in hand in inflammation responding HSPCs. In contrast to the heterogeneity in dynamics observed globally, HSC-enriched groups (groups 5, 12, and 14) are mainly enriched with gene patterns that increase very early after treatment and quickly return to homeostatic levels (patterns 6, 7, and 9). Examples of such genes are Irf7 and Irf9 in group 5 (Fig 4E) or Ifit2 and Sca-1 in groups 12 and 14 (Fig 4F and G). Thus, most of the HSC-enriched groups follow rapid sensing, responding, and recovery dynamics, with most of the gene changes preceding the peak in proliferation response in these cells. In addition, most of the HSC-enriched dynamic changes are within gene groups linked to IFN and immune response, again highlighting the specific, fast HSC-specific immune response. In contrast to HSC-specific groups, committed progenitor-specific groups (8, 9, 10, and 11) were strongly enriched in genes that exhibited persistent down-regulation (patterns 10, 11, 12, and 14). In the myeloid progenitor-specific groups 8 and 10, many of these genes were associated with myeloid cell differentiation and functional programs, e.g., Csf1r; Irf8 (Fig 4H and I), suggesting reduced myeloid differentiation in the myeloid progenitor clusters. In summary, response pseudotime has shed light on the heterogeneity in gene dynamics in the HSPC compartment during the induction of inflammation. Whereas global groups encompass diversity in gene patterns, cluster-enriched gene groups show far less variation and more specificity, with HSCs being the fast responders and recovers, whereas committed myeloid progenitors showing sustained down-regulation of genes.

Single-cell abundance analysis shows myeloid depletion and HSC enrichment after IFNα treatment To investigate whether reduced transcriptional programs for myeloid differentiation and function upon IFN⍺ treatment also impacted the size of the progenitor compartment, we performed a differential abundance analysis on the level of clusters and neighborhoods of cells. We applied the Milo algorithm (Dann et al, 2022) which models cellular states as overlapping neighborhoods on a KNN graph rather than relying on clustering cells into discrete groups (see the Materials and Methods section). At a false discovery rate of 10%, we could observe multiple neighborhoods that were differentially abundant (Fig 5A). Neighborhoods received a cell-type label based on the most predominant cluster in the neighborhood. Even though most progenitor-enriched clusters showed a reduction at 3 h, most returned to normal by 24 or 72 h, except for the most differentiated myeloid progenitors (Myel. prog. #2 and Myel. prog. #3), which were significantly reduced, even at 72 h posttreatment (Figs 5B and S6). The abundance of HSCs increased in HSCs #2 posttreatment, most significantly at 3 h (Figs 5B and S6). This can be explained by our strategy of FACS enrichment of rare cell types (the Materials and Methods section) and the fact that the total number of cells captured at the 3-h time point was smaller (the Materials and Methods section) compared with the other time points, giving the enriched HSC population a higher abundance in the 3-h sample. Our abundance analysis in the HSPC compartment also showed that acute IFN⍺ treatment resulted in a sustained significant reduction in the most committed myeloid progenitors over the whole time course of the response. This is in contrast to the current notion in the field claiming that the decreased frequency of LS−K (comprising myeloid, erythroid, and megakaryocytic progenitors) and concurrent increase in LSKs (comprising HSCs and LMPPs) upon IFNα stimulation (Fig 1B–E) is mainly the result of contaminating myeloid progenitors that have reacquired Sca-1 expression (and would fall into the LSK gate) (Pietras et al, 2014; Kanayama et al, 2020). However, when analyzing Sca-1 gene expression in our dataset, the absolute gene expression of Sca-1 in the myeloid progenitors never exceeds the gene expression levels of the HSCs, even though there is a relative change in each of the clusters (Fig 5C and D). Thus, this unbiased (i.e., transfer of cell type labels from the control, based on the expression of several genes) investigation of the different clusters and their abundances identifies a true change in myeloid population size and not a shift in populations because of marker change in response to inflammation. Figure 5. Abundance analysis reveals a sustained reduction in myeloid progenitors after IFN⍺ treatment. (A) Neighborhood graphs with the results from Milo differential abundance testing between the control dataset and post IFNα treatment subsets (3, 24, and 72 h). Nodes represent neighborhoods, coloured by their log fold change (red: more abundant, blue: less abundant, white: non-differentially abundant). Graph edges represent the number of cells shared between two neighborhoods. (B) Beeswarm plot of the distribution of log fold changes in each cluster. Neighborhoods are assigned to clusters based on the most commonly found cluster label in the neighborhood. (C, D) UMAP embeddings (C) and violin plot (D) of Sca-1 expression in the control, 3, 24, and 72 h timepoints. Figure S6. Relative abundance decreases in myeloid progenitors. Relative abundance of clusters in each time point. Statistical significance was determined by a two-sided t test between the relative abundance of a cluster in control and each treatment time point.